Singer Meat Loaf dead, aged 74

news, local-news,

US singer Meat Loaf has died aged 74 with his wife by his side, a statement on the artist's official Facebook page says. "Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight with his wife Deborah by his side. Daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends have been with him throughout the last 24 hours," the statement said. "His amazing career spanned six decades that saw him sell over 100 million albums worldwide and star in over 65 movies, including Fight Club, Focus, Rocky Horror Picture Show and Wayne's World. Bat Out of Hell remains one of the top 10 selling albums of all time. "We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man," the Facebook statement said. "We thank you for your understanding of our need for privacy at this time. "From his heart to your souls ... don't ever stop rocking!" The singer, whose real name is Marvin Lee Aday, was born in Dallas. Meat Loaf's two biggest albums - 1977's Bat out of Hell and the 1993 follow-up Bat out of Hell II: Back into Hell - produced numerous hit singles including Paradise by the Dashboard Light, Two Out of Three Ain't Bad and I'll Do Anything for Love (But I Won't Do That). He also won a Grammy in 1993 for Best Solo Rock Vocal Performance for the song I'd Do Anything for Love. Australian Associated Press

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GJZ5TVpAk84wrTzsQfLQRB/b17cf135-783d-45c9-91ac-b8a492568f4a.jpg/r0_46_899_554_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg