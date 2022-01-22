NSW records 20,148 new COVID-19 cases, 30 deaths

coronavirus,

Daily deaths continue to be high across NSW with the state recording 30 lives lost in the 24 hours to 8pm. NSW has recorded 20,148 new COVID-19 cases in that time. Of the new cases, 8566 came from positive rapid antigen tests while 11,582 came from PCR testing. There are 2762 COVID-19 patients in hospital, with 204 in ICU. Hospitalisation numbers are up on yesterday, when 2743 patients were being cared for, however ICU admissions are down, yesterday 209 were in ICU. NSW Health says 7687 of the positive RAT results were from the previous seven days. NSW Health also noted that some of the cases included in the numbers were people who had reported positive RATs on multiple days and/or where people had a positive PCR test during the same reporting period. The state's population aged 16 years and over is now 93.9 per cent double vaccinated, while 95.3 per cent have had their first COVID-19 vaccine shot. 31.6 per cent have had their third dose of vaccine. READ MORE: Those aged between 12 and 15 years are 78.4 per cent double vaccinated, while 82.6 per cent have had their first dose. Of those aged 5 to 11 years old, 24.1 per cent have had their first vaccine dose. NSW Health will release further details of today's cases at 11am.

