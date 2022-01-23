sport, cricket,

IN little more than a month Jason Sangha has gone from the Big Bash League outer to one of the competition's top-10 runscorers. And now the Novocastrian will feature in his maiden BBL finals series as the Sydney Thunder chase their first title since 2015-16. By his own admission: "It has been a pretty crazy BBL." "I didn't think I'd be getting a run," Sangha told the Newcastle Herald after casting his mind back to the start of the campaign. "After that first game in Manuka I wasn't even in the starting side. A couple of weeks later I was captain and now we're in the finals. "It's been a pretty crazy BBL, but it's been good fun." IN THE NEWS: The Thunder finished equal second with Sydney rivals the Sixers on the BBL ladder, but dropped to third based on net run rate. This means they missed a second chance in the play-offs and now meet the Adelaide Strikers at the MCG on Sunday night. The loser will be eliminated, but the winner survives and takes on the Sydney Sixers on Australia Day for a chance to make the decider. Minor premiers the Perth Scorchers have already booked a place in the January 28 showdown. "It's all pretty full-on from here because it's knockout now," Sangha said. "I was pretty gutted we didn't get second spot because we were doing quite well the whole time. We lost a couple of games at the back end and there were a couple of bash boost points we should have got, which ultimately cost us. "At the end of the day you've still got to keep playing your best brand of cricket and hopefully we go on and win the whole thing but we've got a bit of work to do between now and then." Sangha, who has scored 384 runs in 11 digs since being recalled, says the return of captain Usman Khawaja from Test duty is "massive". "To have Uzzie back is a massive bonus for us. The way he played the other night [last round] looked like he just picked up where he left off at the SCG [Ashes]. He's our skipper as well and was part of the [BBL] 07 campaign when the Thunder last won it," Sangha said. Sangha debuted the season after in BBL 08 and didn't play again, almost three years later, until December 19, 2021. The 22-year-old former Wallsend player has made the most of his chance. "It had been a long time between BBL innings and I wanted to make sure that if I did get an opportunity to play I wasn't just there to fill in the numbers, I wanted to make sure I was playing crucial innings to help us win games," he said. Sangha has played two Sheffield Shield finals for NSW, but lost both. The Blues claimed a title in between in 2019-20, but the decider was cancelled because of COVID.

