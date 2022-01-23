coronavirus,

NSW has recorded 20,324 new COVID-19 cases and 34 deaths in the 24 hours to 8pm. The numbers come as the NSW and Victorian governments are expected to release the details of their return to school plans on Sunday. Of the new cases, 6704 came from positive rapid antigen tests while 13,620 came from PCR testing. There are 2712 COVID-19 patients in hospital, with 189 in ICU. Hospitalisation numbers are down on yesterday, when 2762 patients were being cared for with 204 in ICU. NSW Health says 6165 of the positive RAT results were from the previous seven days. NSW Health also noted that some of the cases included in the numbers were people who had reported positive RATs on multiple days and/or where people had a positive PCR test during the same reporting period. The state's population aged 16 years and over is now 93.9 per cent double vaccinated, while 95.3 per cent have had their first COVID-19 vaccine shot. 32.8 per cent have had their third dose of vaccine. READ MORE: Those aged between 12 and 15 years are 78.4 per cent double vaccinated, while 82.7 per cent have had their first dose. Of those aged 5 to 11 years old, 26.5 per cent have had their first vaccine dose. NSW Health will release further details of today's cases at 11am.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/R7sDaMurkWxVpij7Babdbr/183aee91-6241-453e-95f3-e46581a6d159.png/r4_0_1597_900_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg