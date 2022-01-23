coronavirus,

FOUR people with COVID-19 have died in the Hunter New England region, the local health district has announced. The deaths, which occurred in the 24 hours to 8pm Saturday, included a man in his 70s, two men in their 80s, and one man in his 90s. Two men were from Newcastle, one was from the Mid-Coast council area, and one was from Port Stephens. Hunter New England Health said there were 94 COVID-19 cases receiving care in hospitals, including five in intensive care units. New South Wales recorded 20,324 new infections and 34 more virus-related deaths in the reporting period. Across the state, 2712 people are in hospital with the virus, including 189 in ICU.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/max.mckinney/e4c3e5f2-498e-4ceb-b97e-d388d1593c0c.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg