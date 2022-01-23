Newcastle cricket | Stockton make the most of full contingent

sport, cricket,

STOCKTON remain second on the Newcastle District Cricket Association points table after a win against Waratah-Mayfield on Saturday that skipper Nick Foster believes could be even more valuable in a week's time. With five rounds remaining in the regular season, the only team who look assured of a spot in the final four are unbeaten defending premiers Wests, who lead the field with 48 points, ahead of Stockton and Newcastle City (both on 37), Charlestown and University (32), Hamilton-Wickham (31), Merewether (29) and Waratah (27). The rest would appear to be making up the numbers. Stockton were always confident of defending their tally of 9-190 from 45 overs at Waratah Oval on Saturday, and Foster duly claimed 6-59 from 17.2 overs to restrict the home side to 156 from 43.2 overs in reply. This weekend, however, the skipper and teammates Jeff Goninan and Adrian Chad will be representing Newcastle at the NSW Country titles, while clubmate Jarrod Humphreys will play for North Coast, leaving the Seagulls depleted for their clash with Cardiff-Boolaroo. "It was pretty important for us to get the win, especially given we'll have the four rep guys out next week," Foster said. "It's one of those things. You want to have rep players in your club, but you take three or four players out of any team and it's going to leave them under the pump. "In saying that, we've got enough good cricketers here to get the job done and hopefully they step up next weekend." The other big movers on the weekend were Uni, who continued their mid-season resurgence by upsetting Hamwicks at Passmore Oval. Uni opener Joseph Hart (71) and skipper Andrew Harriott (42) shared an 89-run stand that steered the visitors to 9-175, then representative quick Josh Bennett ripped through Hamwicks to finish with 6-38. The home side were rolled for 146, an innings that owed much to a lone hand of 89 from opener Jack Hartigan. Meanwhile, Charlestown are clinging to fourth rung on the ladder after a comprehensive loss to Wests at Kahibah Oval. Opting to bat first, the Magpies produced a flying start of 68 before openers Daniel Arms and Michael Richardson were both dismissed for 32. The home team then collapsed to be all out for 113, after Wests legspinner Aaron Bills (5-21) and veteran seamer Joey Price (3-41) caused havoc. Bills capped a fine double by top scoring with 40 as the Rosellas cruised to victory with six wickets and 10.2 overs up their sleeve. At Townson Oval, Toronto (79 and 7-34) fended off outright defeat against Merewether (5-103 declared). Veteran Dave Celep topscored with 49 and took six wickets for the match. At Cahill Oval, Belmont (3-173) climbed out of the cellar with their first win of the season, against Wallsend (7-172). Newcastle City (7-194) hammered Cardiff (83) at Pasterfield in the other game.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AFKkRPHwQbXhqFfb42nFTx/58893def-e4fb-42ac-bc09-3ceb17f8ba21.JPG/r87_314_3000_1960_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg