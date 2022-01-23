Albury is likely to host a BBL cricket game next season, but Newcastle might be waiting for years

sport, cricket,

ALBURY is set to join Coffs Harbour as a Big Bash League regional venue next season, but Newcastle might have to wait for years before it is in a position to host further elite-level cricket. Despite a still-to-be-completed upgrade that has left No.1 Sportsground out of commission for more than two years and cost a reported $8 million, a disappointed Cricket NSW chief executive Lee Germon has ruled out staging big games in Newcastle until further improvements are completed. Germon said Cricket NSW was "very keen" to bring BBL and Sheffield matches to Newcastle and was willing to contribute to the cost of enhancing facilities so that No.1 can meet the required specifications. "We are very committed to bringing top cricket to Newcastle, whether that's Sheffield Shield or BBL," Germon told the Newcastle Herald. "We're really committed to working with council, as we have done in Coffs Harbour and Albury. "I mean, Albury may get a Big Bash game next year. "We've worked alongside councils to get facilities up to standard and we're very keen to do that in Newcastle." Newcastle has not hosted a professional cricket match since a Sheffield Shield clash between NSW and Western Australia seven years ago. Coffs Harbour first hosted a BBL game two years ago and was allocated two fixtures this season. Other regional centres with smaller populations than Newcastle, such as Canberra and Geelong, are regularly used for BBL and even international matches. Albury is next in line, potentially followed by Wollongong's North Dalton Park. Despite council's investment at No.1, it falls short in a host of key areas. Cricket NSW believes player amenities are inadquate, in particular the changerooms and practice wickets, the new floodlights do not meet broadcast requirements, and media facilities are insufficient. Stage one of the council upgrade included expanding the playing surface, improving drainage, installing a new wicket square, fencing, floodlights, sightscreens, player dugouts and a bank of uncovered concrete seating. Council said those improvements will "enable the attraction" of BBL and AFL trial games. It said the upsized ground now met "the minimum standard for first-grade AFL and cricket fixtures". Germon said there had been nothing wrong with the size of the field as it was, from Cricket NSW's perspective. "That's not really a cricket issue," he said. "That's more an AFL issue." Council has also incorporated "field upgrades" at neighbouring No.5 and No.6 Sportsgrounds in its $8 million stage-one expenditure. "The substantial cost of upgrading No.1 Sportsground means it needs to be done in stages, similar to City of Newcastle's approach to upgrades to the current Bathers Way, and the Newcastle Ocean Baths," council said in a statement. It added that "preliminary design work is under way for stage two" and that "we are confident we can secure funding to complete the upgrade of No.1 Sportsground in the coming years." Council said stage-two plans cater for an "upgrade of player amenities and grandstand", but Germon said: "My understanding is that stage two doesn't get us there yet." Germon said Cricket NSW could access its "infrastructure support fund" to help pay for a makeover. "We want to work with council and be aspirational about it," he said. "Ideally you want a stadium that can hold 15,000 or 20,000. "I think Newcastle is the seventh-largest city in Australia, so it should definitely be capable of holding BBL and even international cricket. "We're very keen to help get a facility there that Newcastle deserves to have and would be proud to have." He said Cricket NSW had no preference whether that facility was at No.1 or in the proposed Broadmeadow sporting precinct.

