Newcastle Caravan Camping Lifestyle Expo, Macleay Valley Coast

A mix of a beautiful coastline and stunning hinterland, the Macleay Valley Coast is a hidden gem just waiting to be explored. Located between Coffs Harbour and Port Macquarie, this 80km of pristine coastline is a surfer's delight, home to an abundance of bushland and native wildlife, and the perfect place to get back to nature. There is so much to explore in this region, including Trial Bay Gaol and scenic walking tracks leading up to Smokey Cape Lighthouse. Take a leisurely 30-minute drive along the Macleay Valley Coast, passing through Hat Head National Park, Limeburners Creek Nature Reserve, Goolawah Reserve, and the Arakoon National Park area. You'll be spoilt for choice with lookouts, wildlife spotting, and walking trails aplenty. Or unwind and relax by the beach, kayak or stand-up paddleboard along the river. There's also no shortage of bream, whiting, flathead, mud crabs and more, so why not have a day on the water and see what you can catch? Macleay Valley Coast Holiday Parks offer five unique destinations on the NSW Mid-North Coast. They're the perfect spot to set up base while you explore this pristine coastal region. Find adventure with heart-pumping surfing at Crescent Head, world-class diving at Horseshoe Bay, and breathtaking coastal bushwalking at Hat Head. Or slow down and enjoy a relaxing time casting a line at Stuarts Point or birdwatching at Grassy Head. Discover the beauty of a nature-based holiday, and why the Macleay Valley Coast really is a hidden gem ready to be explored.

Discover the Macleay Valley Coast

HIDDEN GEM: The Macleay Valley Coast (MVC) is a stunning blend of coastline, national parks and hinterland that invites you to switch off from the hustle and bustle of modern life and reconnect with the things that matter. LOVE IT: Stretching from Crescent Head in the south to Grassy Head in the north, the MVC includes holiday hotspots like Kempsey, South West Rocks and Hat Head. SO MUCH TO EXPLORE: Macleay Valley Coast Holiday Parks offer five unique destinations on the NSW Mid-North Coast to savour the natural beauty of the area.

