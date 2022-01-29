EJE Architecture, foreshore apartment, toronto, award, Bede Campbell, Stevens Group, Terras Landscape Architects, Urban Development Institute

With a subtle nautical theme reflecting its lakeside setting, Foreshore Apartments at Toronto is an attractive addition to Lake Macquarie's shoreline. The Stevens Group project was recently named the winner of the Urban Development Institute of Australia's Excellence in NSW Regions Development Award. The award's judges were impressed with how well the development relates to its adjoining public spaces and the Lake Macquarie foreshore, as well as the high standard of construction and finishes. EJE Architecture is proud to be associated with the award-winning development. EJE director Bede Campbell said the firm has been involved in a number of multi-residential projects for Stevens Group, including the recently completed One14 Tudor Street complex in Hamilton, and The Residence apartments at The Vintage. Construction is due to start shortly on this 24-unit boutique development at The Vintage golf course, Pokolbin. While EJE has been involved with many award-winning multi residential developments over the years, Foreshore Apartments at Toronto is the first with Mr Campbell in the Lead Architect role. The entire process, including design, documentation and construction phases, spanned more than five years. Mr Campbell said he was very proud to have been part of the project team which included: client Stevens Group, architect EJE Architecture, landscape architect Terras Landscape Architects, urban designers GMU, interior designer Rothelowman and builder Richard Crookes Construction. "When we started designing this project, the overall site consisted of the Lifestyle Marina site and two residential lots," Mr Campbell said. The original concept design was prepared in 2016, with the development application lodged in late 2017. The final design consisted of 37 units, including 1, 2 and 3 bedroom options. The majority of the units feature oversized terraces and north-easterly views over the stunning Lake Macquarie. Construction started at the end of 2019 and the Foreshore Apartments were completed in April 2021. The overall design of this boutique mixed use residential development provides a quality urban design and architectural outcome that strongly contributes to the Toronto Town Centre and Village character. The architecture is modern, yet timeless in its proportions. It offers a high level of amenity for residents, with direct access to the community services and recreational facilities of Toronto. "The strong horizontal elements of the buildings are balanced by the vertical blade elements which define the entry lobbies to each building," Mr Campbell said. "The white horizontal bands, a strong architectural feature, are softened as they approach the waterfront through the introduction of curves. This allows the balustrades to open up to full height glass to take advantage of the stunning lake views on offer and reinforces the nautical design inspiration." Stylistically, the development achieves an elegant aesthetic through the use of layered elements and the materials included; honed blockwork, painted concrete, feature cladding, timber soffits and curved glazing. EJE Architecture is the largest division of the EJE Group, a multi-disciplinary design firm formed in 1976, which offers professional services in Architecture, Urban Design, Landscape Architecture, Heritage Architecture and Interior Design.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/sjYjKUUzspCd6ASAxbhM4U/8f129753-7f37-451e-b7f9-befd0fad2f02.jpg/r0_122_2400_1478_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Modern, timeless appeal earns Urban Development Institute of Australia award

AWARD-WINNING: The Foreshore Apartments at Toronto, which were completed in 2021. Pictures: Alex McIntyre Photography. With a subtle nautical theme reflecting its lakeside setting, Foreshore Apartments at Toronto is an attractive addition to Lake Macquarie's shoreline. The Stevens Group project was recently named the winner of the Urban Development Institute of Australia's Excellence in NSW Regions Development Award. The award's judges were impressed with how well the development relates to its adjoining public spaces and the Lake Macquarie foreshore, as well as the high standard of construction and finishes. EJE Architecture is proud to be associated with the award-winning development. EJE director Bede Campbell said the firm has been involved in a number of multi-residential projects for Stevens Group, including the recently completed One14 Tudor Street complex in Hamilton, and The Residence apartments at The Vintage. Construction is due to start shortly on this 24-unit boutique development at The Vintage golf course, Pokolbin.

+8 Pictures: Alex McIntyre Photography.















MORE GALLERIES While EJE has been involved with many award-winning multi residential developments over the years, Foreshore Apartments at Toronto is the first with Mr Campbell in the Lead Architect role. The entire process, including design, documentation and construction phases, spanned more than five years.

Mr Campbell said he was very proud to have been part of the project team which included: client Stevens Group, architect EJE Architecture, landscape architect Terras Landscape Architects, urban designers GMU, interior designer Rothelowman and builder Richard Crookes Construction. "When we started designing this project, the overall site consisted of the Lifestyle Marina site and two residential lots," Mr Campbell said.

The original concept design was prepared in 2016, with the development application lodged in late 2017. The final design consisted of 37 units, including 1, 2 and 3 bedroom options.

The majority of the units feature oversized terraces and north-easterly views over the stunning Lake Macquarie. Construction started at the end of 2019 and the Foreshore Apartments were completed in April 2021. The overall design of this boutique mixed use residential development provides a quality urban design and architectural outcome that strongly contributes to the Toronto Town Centre and Village character.

The architecture is modern, yet timeless in its proportions. It offers a high level of amenity for residents, with direct access to the community services and recreational facilities of Toronto. "The strong horizontal elements of the buildings are balanced by the vertical blade elements which define the entry lobbies to each building," Mr Campbell said.

"The white horizontal bands, a strong architectural feature, are softened as they approach the waterfront through the introduction of curves. This allows the balustrades to open up to full height glass to take advantage of the stunning lake views on offer and reinforces the nautical design inspiration."

Stylistically, the development achieves an elegant aesthetic through the use of layered elements and the materials included; honed blockwork, painted concrete, feature cladding, timber soffits and curved glazing.

EJE Architecture is the largest division of the EJE Group, a multi-disciplinary design firm formed in 1976, which offers professional services in Architecture, Urban Design, Landscape Architecture, Heritage Architecture and Interior Design.

SHARE