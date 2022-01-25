news, local-news, news, signpost-opinion, subscriber-only

It is no secret that the after-dark heart of Newcastle is not well. The late-night lockout restrictions hit some venues hard, particularly larger venues offering live music and have been controversial since their introduction. Then came COVID lockdowns and restrictions, affecting every business offering food, drink, entertainment, and hospitality. We all became aware of how many creative professions rely on live performance. Musicians, dancers, DJs, actors, composers, comedians, venue staff, and any other supporting roles such as booking agents or managers are just some of the many who rely on nightlife for their livelihood. So, as we slowly come out of the worst of the pandemic (I hope), and as the trading hours rules are being tested and reviewed 12 years on from the introduction of the original lock outs, it is the right time to consider the best treatments and cures for our ailing "after-dark heart". Newcastle venues are keen to get trading again, with as few restrictions as possible. At the same time, patrons and staff need to feel safe and free from harassment and violence inside and outside venues. Neighbours don't want late operating hours or noise to increase, while venues need to accommodate new patrons and acts. These different wishes can and do cause friction and conflict. I turned 18 in the early 2000s. I went to Fanny's, a lot. I also went to Frostbites, Customs House, The Underground at the Grand, The Mercury (later the M-Bar). I even made it to Surf City and the Lucky before it was done up. These were just some of the offerings for a youngster at the time, many of which are now just memories. Before then I was fortunate to attend Hot House Parties that were the hottest place to be for those of us not old enough to enter licensed venues unaccompanied. These were typically bi-monthly nights held alternatively between the Newcastle and Cardiff Workers clubs. Run predominantly by local radio stations, they were a place we could dance, sing, dress up and hear our favourite songs. I even introduced a school friend to her first boyfriend at one of these. Maybe it's my age, but I certainly don't hear of such events today. Not one of these events involved alcohol (to my knowledge anyway). IN THE NEWS: In my Irish heritage, the pub is somewhat of a second home, a centre of community. They are family heirlooms, and back in Eire we are far more disposed to meet up with each in such a mutually comfortable setting. Make no mistake, this means the local bartender knows our lives and, in some cases, provides the advice and trustworthy ear that can influence our significant life decisions. More than simply what happens to be in our glass, these places are where our music and stories are shared and passed down the generations. So yes, I understand people's concerns as I understand contested spaces. I also understand the restorative, liminal and transformative power and pleasure of the mix of friends, music, dancing, entertainment, food and drink. I experienced and understand the vitality and economic value of Newcastle's nightlife before lockouts and lockdowns. I am dismayed by those who seem to overlook these qualities and think a vibrant nightlife just requires more alcohol. Cities in Australia and the world have appointed "night mayors", or similar positions, who work with all interested parties to develop and promote their nightlife and help manage friction that inevitably arises between late-night revellers and inner-city residents. By having the City of Newcastle support someone whose job it is to go in to bat for a safe and lively after-dark economy, and who has the confidence of council, the community, and the industries involved, we can manage these issues all the while guided by the existing Newcastle After Dark strategy. And we can all enjoy Newcastle's creative best in music, theatre, food and city living. These past couple of years have been tough for all. Newcastle deserves the opportunity to shake it off like Taylor Swift. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/SZjBdCvXzdW4Ygt94axh3r/e7d7e0ca-0425-459d-874a-a8ba2c8ad0b9.jpg/r24_0_5994_3373_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg