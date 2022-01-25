Letters: Our nation needs a date that unites, not divides

comment, newcastleherald, letterstotheeditor

The 26th of January is known by white Europeans as Australia Day, and by Indigenous Australians as Invasion Day. If we want a date that unites Australians and celebrates their different cultures, we need to change this date. January 26 will continue to be a divisive date. In 1788, Captain Arthur Phillip hoisted the Union Jack at Sydney Cove, now Circular Quay, and Australia was declared "terra nullius" (empty land). This started a legal fiction, which enabled all Aboriginal land in Australia to be expropriated by the Crown and sold off to private white landholders. It may be true that throughout the world, invasions mean that invaded people's land is routinely expropriated in this way. But this does not justify this historical wrong. In an attempt to redress this wrong, land rights laws have been passed. But these laws are framed in such a way that they limit the ability of First Nations people to own the most productive and valuable land. I am reminded of the bicentenary of 1988, when Aboriginal activist Burnum Burnum raised the Aboriginal flag on the white cliffs of Dover, and declared the whole of the UK as Aboriginal land. How is this more farcical and preposterous than Arthur Phillip's declaration, two centuries earlier? If we want to celebrate what unites Australians, we need to choose another date. SOMETHING happened on the 26th of January 1788 that nobody liked. The marine guards of the Royal Navy, the 'criminals' that Britain exported to rid herself of a massive problem and the First Nation Peoples of the land we now call Australia, were all unhappy with the circumstance of that day. The guards and the prisoners did not want to be here. The Gadigal people of the Eora nation also did not want them to be here. Britain had established an offshore prison, primarily because America had refused to take any more of Britain's prisoners. Yet today, we celebrate this event as our national day. Why is this date, which less than 30 years ago was announced as our national day/holiday, so sacrosanct? NO doubt there will be the usual controversy about the date of Australia Day though I have yet to hear an acceptable alternative. I would suggest the first day of spring. It echoes a new beginning which would appeal to white Australians but at the same time the date would be natural rather than political which would appeal to the First Australians. The first of September can hardly be offensive to either community. Think on it, Scott Morrison. UPON reading the Herald this morning ("School plan still coming: Premier", Herald, 22/1), I came across a report about the plan for schools to reopen. In the fifth paragraph it stated that the Premier had said that rapid tests were expected to play a "short-term role" to boost confidence while students and teachers return to the classroom. Surely this doesn't mean that once we get schools open then everyone in them can then be thrown to the wolves and COVID can run rampant? Either the Premier has lost the plot and doesn't have a clue what he is doing or he just doesn't care. Everyone can make their own mind up about that. WHERE have all the doubters gone? The new Maitland hospital looks great and is much needed in the Lower Hunter. However I do remember all the knockers in Letters to the Editor when it was announced. These people were adamant it was never going to be built by a Liberal government. You know the old catch cries: the Libs never spend money outside of Sydney, the Libs don't know Newcastle exists, the Libs will change their mind as soon as they are elected etc. Every day in this paper we hear from the rusted-on ALP supporters how Libs do not and will not spend money in the Hunter. Well bugger me they promised they delivered, all without fanfare. I look forward to those same people now writing a letter to the editor apologising for ever doubting it would be built. I HASTEN to end Michael Gormley's curiosity as to why I "worry (not so) about different rail gauges for a VFT". If this train was to ever become a reality it would very quickly become part of a bigger picture. Stephen Ryan ('What's needed to make high-speed rail fly', Herald, 20/1) confirms my hunch that the east coast travellers of Australia would soon be encompassing his ideas of swapping plane travel for train travel "between Sydney and Melbourne ...Sydney and Brisbane, Brisbane and Melbourne." A couple of questions. Can the federal government afford this luxury and are working-class Aussies prepared to pay for such an extravagance? As well we know, those who should be paying much higher taxes are squirreling it away in offshore ventures. The greatest problem with VFT in Australia is the cost of erecting and maintaining tracks over vast distances. "It's not a race", Michael Gormley. BRAVO Catherine Whelan, ('Baths' bottom part of the charm', Letters, 22/1). Your letter aptly summarises the reasons for leaving our much-loved community baths, as they are. As you point out the sandy bottom with its interesting undulations is an integral part of a visit. I have been a dawn swimmer for many years, so have witnessed all kinds of swimming conditions. Now that I am more of a weekend day swimmer, I am always struck by the happy atmosphere with people and children of all sizes and ages amusing themselves. There are serious lane swimmers of course, but also many waders, back floaters and people who just bob around. Numbers of disabled folk are also safe in that environment, and the whole atmosphere is of mutual help and friendliness. We are so fortunate to have such a facility that all can freely use. Already we are sad in anticipation of several months of closure while other refurbishments will take place. There is absolutely no call to lay a covering concrete base even though, we are told by the council spokesperson, that some sand will wash over it. Leave things as they are and, in addition, save a great deal of money for more worthy causes. WHY can't the schools set up a nurse etc to come in and give vaccine injections to all students while at school? That way we would not miss anyone and would save booking online and the hassle that goes with it. There is time to set this up for the beginning of the first week of school opening. Parents only need to inform teachers whether the child has or has not been vaccinated. Vaccinations were given to students at school when I was a child. It was so simple. Why not apply this method again? It works. WHAT is happening to Tennis Australia? Disallowing a person's entry for making a political statement on her t-shirt. So much for free speech. I READ with disbelief in Saturday's Herald (15/1) that the City of Newcastle is calling for tenders to supply more rock for the Stockton seawall. Surely the engineers have visited the beach and have seen that the rock walls have failed and also that the only sections of Stockton beach with no sand are the areas where the CON has constructed rock walls? WHEN you live in the greatest country on earth, every day is Australia Day. COULDN'T agree more Dave Wilson, (Short Takes, 18/1), regarding the PM and nanna, he would also take full credit for the job too. RATHER than Hillsong and religions like them avoiding tax, it's their donors, and that money could be used to give the whole country's AIN's a well earned raise. PREMIER Perrottet's pandemic pronouncements, prodded on, no doubt by our perfectly awful PM, remain beyond betrayal as well as pathetic. Let's vote post haste to pop them off. GIVEN the lack of planning and general incompetence displayed by the Morrison government during the COVID-19 pandemic, we would have to hope that this lot is still not in government if Australia is involved in another war. ONE would have to agree with Albo's assessment ('Pull back the Curtin', Herald, 22/1) that it is incomprehensible how our present government has racked up a trillion-dollar debt with absolutely zilch to show for it. We have a government led by a hollow televangelist with zero interest in real Australians. THERE have been well over 500 deaths from COVID in this state since the premier opened the state up four weeks ago. If we had that many deaths on our roads in that period, there would be an extreme response from the government, but these deaths are apparently acceptable. NICK Kyrgios lost an entertaining, hard-fought tennis match last week ... bloody ScoMo!

