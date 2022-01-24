community,

At a time when many young people are still finding their feet, Ashley Harrison has established herself as a global leader in the fight against online abuse and extortion. The 21-year-old University of Newcastle law and business student was named Newcastle's 2022 Young Citizen of the Year at a ceremony on Monday to celebrate the contributions that extraordinary female Novocastrians have made over the past year. Ms Harrison was recognised for her advocacy for victims of revenge porn, phishing, and impersonation through her start-up social enterprise, Verified Associates. In addition to her selfless work, Ms Harrision had a pineal tumour in her brain removed last year. "It's been a very hard year for a lot of us but getting this recognition for myself and womens' causes is something that I'm very proud of. I can't say thank you enough, she said. "This doesn't mean so much to me, but it means so much to the people we help everyday." READ MORE: As the Newcastle Herald reported on Monday Paralympic silver medallist and three-time world paratriathlon champion Lauren Parker was crowned the 2022 Newcastle Citizen of the Year. Ms Parker told Monday's gathering that she hoped the award would help inspire others facing obstacles in their life. "I'm here before you today because I choose to live my best life despite overwhelming adversity and I continue to make the choice every day," she said. "I hope the recognition I receive today for making that choice will encourage others to do the same. "My focus, passion and identity has always revolved around being an athlete. I have been determined since my accident four years ago to prove to myself and those watching my journey that my identity is not in my disability but in my capacity to use my abilities differently." She said Newcastle's collective community spirit had given her tremendous strength. "I have been able to do this because I live in a community of strong, resilient, determined people who support and encourage each other beyond measure," she said. "I have seen local people like me achieve beyond what anyone thought possible because we have the collective fighting spirit and sense of community in our blood." Lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes said Ms Parker had overcome massive challenges to represent the green and gold and her hometown on the world stage. "Lauren epitomises the Citizen of the Year title; her never-give-up attitude inspiring countless Novocastrians as she achieves anything she sets her mind to," she said. The Newcastle Senior Citizen of the Year award was taken out by Jan Chamberlin. Ms Chamberlin leads Hamilton South Community Solutions, a group dedicated to improving the amenity of the area and reducing the stigma surrounding social housing. It also supports residents through information, activities and workshops. "The stigma is the result of a small number of people who make a lot of noise. That happens in communities right around this country. There are wonderful families, great citizens and seniors. "To all those people who helped out and contributed, a massive thankyou. We will keep doing it and making wonderful stories." Ms Chamberlin also thanked the Newcastle MP Tim Crakanthorp and the City of Newcastle for supporting the group's work. Taking out the Community Group of the Year was Hunter Peace Group. The group was recognised for its advocacy in re-affirming the City of Newcastle as a Nuclear Free Zone, a declaration first made by the late lord mayor Joy Cummings in June 1982. Represented by secretary Lynda Forbes, Hunter Peace Group is working with the council to establish a dedicated Hunter Peace Park in Tighes Reserve, opposite the TAFE Campus to commemorate the city's long history of peace activism.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/UfX4XDhNMhVpTbjzWZdknP/363bc6b9-6e51-46c6-b7a0-934a658c1926.JPG/r0_198_3000_1893_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg