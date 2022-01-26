Letters: Rail must be the future for quarry transport

comment,

SATURDAY'S reports on quarrying in the Hunter ("The big dig", Herald, 22/1), suggests that it is uneconomical to transport quarry raw material to market by rail. This has certainly been the case in the past but the times are 'a changin'. Twenty years ago no one could imagine that Sydney's rubbish would be transported by rail to an old mine site near Goulburn. This is now well established and soon could be required here in the Hunter as well. The days of allowing hundreds of trucks to operate on our roads transporting material which, with better planning, could go by rail, are over. Large cities like Sydney are close to transporting their sand and gravel using rail, instead of trucks, and when this finally happens cities like Newcastle will not be far behind. It is time for governments - local, state and federal - to recognise that communities are fed up with trucks transporting materials on our roads when our railways are more than capable of shouldering the load. It requires planning, of course, as well as government commitment but if we can change the economics of the transport of rubbish to ensure that rail plays its part (including government regulation when required) then surely we can do the same for the transport of sand and gravel. Local communities should protest long and loud to force our governments to act in the interests of the community. That way we spread the cost of transporting the material over the whole community and not just those unfortunate enough to live on the truck haul routes. We need quarries to build our cities and rail transport is much more efficient today than it was 20 years ago. The times are a changin. Let's get a move on and transport these materials by rail. LACHLAN Macquarie was a man of his times in his treatment of Aboriginal Australians. Whether he was a "great man" and whether we should erect a statue of him at Speers Point Park is debatable, ("Macquarie's namesake is fitting " Letters, 21/1). I am a distant relative of Macquarie. My mother (nee Macquarie) was descended from Lachlan's brother Charles. Having such an august distant relative, I was curious about Macquarie. So, years ago I visited Lachlan's home on the Isle of Mull in Western Scotland. I complained to a Macquarie historian at Tobermory on Mull, that Lachlan's mausoleum near his residence at Gruline had been neglected and was overgrown with weeds. The historian examined his records and scratched his head. He replied, "Lachlan Macquarie? He might have been a great man in Australia laddie, but what did he do for Scotland?" AUSTRALIA'S peak body for the alcohol industry has written to the World Health Organization urging it to abandon a target of reducing per capita alcohol consumption by 20 per cent by 2030. The Australian industry is hampering international efforts to tackle the harm caused by drinking and are seeking to undermine scientific evidence. The ABA lobbied to water down pregnancy warning labels in Australia and have put 60 submissions to the WHO but almost a quarter of all submissions made misleading claims and misrepresented scientific evidence, according to an analysis by La Trobe University Most submissions - 90 per cent - called for greater alcohol company involvement in harm reduction and policy making. That's like putting the fox in the hen house. Over half the submissions cast doubt on the WHO's evidence-based policies, while only 36 per cent referenced any evidence to support their arguments. We have an alcohol problem in this country. Many young people don't think they have had a great night out unless they got blotto. Responsible service of alcohol has gone out the window. Just look at the people on the streets late at night, look at the cost to society in the form of cancers, kidney disease, alcohol dementia etc. What sort of industry tries to stop warnings about alcohol consumption to pregnant women? I like a drink as much as the next person, but (usually) know when to stop. I'm no wowser but am well aware of the huge amounts of money paid by the ABA to political parties for their own self interest. PAUL Scott has opened a Pandora's box when it comes to our knowledge of lesser-known driving offences ("Don't leave it hanging", Opinion, 24/1). I defy anyone to rattle off the full list, which as listed by Transport for NSW, stretches for 12 full pages in very small font. And remember, ignorance of the law is not a legitimate remedy to escape being fined or losing points if you're found to be infringing the laws. In the context of Paul's story, a number of drivers I know have been fined under rule 218-1 (a) for driving using their fog lights when not permitted. It's a $116 fine. Anecdotally, I would reckon up to 30 per cent of newer vehicles with fog lights fitted drive around with them on. When reminding people of this, I find most have no knowledge of the law let alone where the switch is in the car to turn the fog lights off. I'm sure the police hear that all the time. It's scary considering the plethora of ways we can be caught out when driving any type of motor vehicle and reinforces the old adage that if you don't want to risk a fine or points, "if in doubt, don't". I WAS very impressed to read pharmacist Ron Elliott's comments, regarding the scheme to make free rapid antigen tests available to concession card holders, ('Concern over roll-out', Herald, 24/1). He said: "My personal opinion is let's do everything we possibly can to get these things out, and work out the dollars and cents later. But I will be really annoyed if it turns out we're out of pocket at the end of this". I realise not all pharmacists will be in a position to emulate this attitude. But this flexibility is indicative of the immense contribution pharmacists make to public health. As one of the concession card holders who will benefit from this scheme, I hope the Herald will keep us updated on how and when pharmacists are reimbursed for their expenses, and whether or not it meets the promises they've been given by our politicians. I'm very pleased, and relieved, that the government has made this undertaking. I'm just concerned that pharmacists will take yet another economic hit after all the difficulties they've already had. If the result is as promised, the RATs get where they're most needed, and the pharmacists are properly reimbursed, I will happily sing the politicians' praises on this issue. Could not agree more with Steve Barnett (Short Takes, 25/1) that every day is Australia Day. We have so much to be thankful for living in this wonderful country. Stop canning the pollies, yes we all can do better. Apart from wars we have been through in the past, this has been, in my opinion, the greatest challenge for any Coalition party to plough through in a very long time. Easy to criticise when you are not at the coalface. Get out, go for a walk, say hi to people you walk past ... take it all in. We're doing fine in the lucky country. Blessed. LAKE Macquarie City Council needs to be challenged on its stance on Australia Day celebrations across the lake on January 26, as there are none. While many celebrations were held around the city over the recent weekend they failed to call them Australia Day celebrations, instead calling it the Lake Mac (Macquarie) festival. Where is our Australia Day? This is changing the date by stealth. I MUST agree with Steve Barnett when he states "When you live in the greatest country on earth, every day is Australia Day." However, it would seem that January 26 is the least among them. HERE we go again. Australia Day 2022 and the same old start about what they call Invasion Day. What a load of rubbish. In history can anyone name a country that wasn't invaded? The Pacific, the Americas, the Orient; Africa etc. all were. They were called voyages of discovery. Did these people think that the dozens of ships would sail past our continent and not notice it? AUSTRALIAN of the Year is a stupid concept. This year every aged care nurse - working for 23 dollars an hour, short staffed, having holidays cancelled - should be Australian of the Year. Every local member of parliament should be forced to work in a nursing home for a week on the front line, cleaning up faeces, being attacked and abused. Politicians have no idea what goes on in aged care, no wonder nurses are leaving in droves. $40 an hour should be the minimum rate for nurses. WHY this retired teacher won't go back to school ... the idea of trying to get an oppositional year 9 boy to stick a swab up his nose, wear a mask, distance himself or, indeed, to comply with anything much terrifies and exhausts me. It's a young person's game, and power to them. Pay them respect . IN reply to Paul Scott's article, ("Don't leave it hanging", Opinion, 24/1). I hung mine in the shed. Thought it was insect repellent. Lol. Funny man. I'VE just heard on the wireless that the Women's Ashes, due to start on Thursday, cannot be viewed on free-to-air TV. If that's the case, Cricket Australia's Board should hang their heads in shame.

