HE is an unknown quantity as the Newcastle Knights' main man, but Jake Clifford could hardly have served a better apprenticeship. Clifford arrived at the Knights midway through last season after gaining a release from North Queensland and was initially content to allow veteran Mitchell Pearce to operate as Newcastle's primary playmaker. But Pearce's departure to Catalans Dragons leaves Clifford as Newcastle's most likely first receiver, and the 24-year-old is relishing the responsibility. He is also in the unique position of having had two of the finest halfbacks of all time teach him the tricks of the trade. At the Cowboys, he was lucky enough to spend his first season in the NRL playing alongside the maestro, Johnathan Thurston. And since joining Newcastle, he was delighted to learn that the eighth Immortal, Andrew Johns, had signed on as a consultant to work specifically with the halves. "I debuted alongside JT," Clifford told the Newcastle Herald. "That was special, a really cool experience. "I trained with Jono in the pre-season and to get to play with him in his last year, I took a lot out of learning from him. "He was always helping me out when he could." Likewise, the experience he is gaining under Johns' expert tuition should only help Clifford improve. "It's been really good to have Joey here," he said. "He's a very smart man and a legend of the game, so getting to rub shoulders with him is very special. He's already taught us a lot. It's been really beneficial for the whole team." Clifford was confident the 13 games he played for the Knights last season would stand him in good stead. "Coming in mid-season with a bunch of different playing styles and no combinations, it was definitely tricky," he said. "But having a pre-season under my belt is definitely going to be beneficial for the team. "I'm really looking forward to leading the boys around in round one. Everyone looks really fit and keen, so now it's about getting our combinations ready for the trials." Exactly who plays alongside Clifford in the halves remains to be seen. The Knights have signed Adam Clune, a late bloomer who showed sound organisational qualities during his 25 games with St George Illawarra. Phoenix Crossland, meanwhile, now has 16 top-grade games under his belt and, at the age of 21, is looking to establish himself. There has also been speculation that Newcastle are working behind the scenes to bring an experienced halfback into the squad before the 2022 season kicks off. "Clunesy and Phoenix are training really well," Clifford said, adding that he was happy to have a "shared role", rather than playing as a dominant first receiver. "A good balance is important," he said. "You don't want to be trying to control a whole team. That's why you've got two halves." When the Knights get to the last tackle in the opposition territory, however, the ball is likely to find its way to Clifford to unleash one of his trademark floating bombs. "I knew I had a big boot on me, but I never really started bringing them into the games until last year," he said. "I practised them at training, and they seemed to work well in games. "I just need to use them at the right time."

