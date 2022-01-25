coronavirus,

NSW has recorded 18,512 new COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths in the 24 hours to 8pm. Of the new cases, 9090 came from positive rapid antigen tests while 9422 came from PCR testing. There are 2943 COVID-19 patients in hospital, with 183 in ICU. Hospitalisation numbers are up 127 people on yesterday, when 2816 patients were being cared for, but ICU numbers are down 13, with 196 in ICU yesterday. NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet announced COVID restrictions would be extended until February 28 while the hospital restrictions on elective surgery would continue as scheduled until mid-February. The continuing COVID restrictions included density limits of two square metres for hospitality venues, wearing face masks indoors, QR code check-ins at certain premises, and no singing and dancing in hospitality venues, nightclubs, entertainment facilities, or indoor music festivals. As additional measures, people are encouraged to continue to work from home where possible and to reduce mingling when eating and drinking. "We want that non-urgent elective surgery back as quickly as possible. We've set out a date of mid-February and that's our commitment to maintain that date," Mr Perrottet said. READ MORE: "We are currently tracking better than our best case scenario here because of the significant investment that we've made in steeling capacity here in the hospital system. "As we move through, we want to maintain that cautious approach as we continue to get our booster program moving. So the restrictions that we put in place last year, we will be rolling over for another month." NSW Health says 8242 of Tuesday's 9090 positive RAT results were from tests taken in the past seven days. NSW Health also noted that some of the cases included in the numbers were people who had reported positive RATs on multiple days and/or where people had a positive PCR test during the same reporting period. The state's population aged 16 years and over is now 93.9 per cent double vaccinated, while 95.3 per cent have had their first COVID-19 vaccine shot. 33.8 per cent have had their third dose of vaccine. Those aged between 12 and 15 years are 78.3 per cent double vaccinated, while 82.7 per cent have had their first dose. Of those aged 5 to 11 years old, 28.7 per cent have had their first vaccine dose. NSW Health will release further details of today's cases at 11am.

