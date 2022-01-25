Hamilton secure $1m grant for home ground upgrade

sport, local-sport, hunter rugby, hamilton hawks

Hamilton have been the premier club in Hunter Rugby Union for the past decade - and now they will have facilities to match. The Hawks' home base, Passmore Oval, is set for a major redevelopment after the club secured a $1m grant from the state government. The upgrade will include the construction of a two-level building at the back of the current grandstand. The ground floor will include specially designed female dressing rooms - a first for Newcastle - amenities for people with disabilities and medical rooms. The second level will feature a community room and viewing deck which will have access to Passmore and the adjacent Hawkins Oval. The existing dressing sheds will be refurbished and a new community space built in the in the grandstand, which will be accessible by lift and include a special viewing space for wheelchair users. The grant, which was announced by the Minister for Tourism and Sport, the Hon. Stuart Ayres MP, is part of the Greater Cities Sports Facilities Fund. City of Newcastle has also pledged financial support and the Hawks will contribute to the cost of the project, which is expected to total between $1.5m and $2m. Hamilton first met with City of Newcastle council in 2002 about upgrading the facilities. Since then, the club has grown to be the most successful in Hunter rugby, winning an unprecedented five consecutive first-grade premierships from 2015-19. Premiers have not been decided in the past two years due to COVID-19. Hamilton president Leesa Mason thanked the government for recognising the need for the improvements and for their support. "Every week, hundreds of young people will benefit from these improvements as they look to pursue a healthy and active lifestyle. As a club and as a community we are very grateful to not only the state government, but also the lord mayor, councillors and staff, whose backing was a critical factor in securing the grant," she said. "Hamilton rugby club has been struggling for some time to meet the needs of our members and supporters, especially with the growth we are seeing in young female participants. "At the present time, we have just two change rooms to service both male and female home and away teams. It is a constant juggling act to move people and equipment in and out the rooms with multiple games each weekend and multiple fields in use. "There are also currently no accessible bathrooms anywhere in the park area. "The new community space in the grandstand will, I am sure, be well utilised and prove popular with all members of the community." Construction is flagged to start in June. Hamilton are shaping as one of the teams to beat in 2022. The Hawks were in third spot when the 2021 competition was suspended with three rounds remaining. Former All Black Marty Berry will again take the reins. Kiwi fly half Raniera Petersen has stayed on after missing most of last season with a broken jaw.

