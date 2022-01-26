newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Like hundreds of HSC graduates across the Hunter, Olivia Greentree has already received a university offer. The All Saints College, Maitland graduate has been offered a place in the Australian National University's prestigious double law degree. But she is keenly awaiting Wednesday's main round offers to see if she gets accepted into the same degree at the University of NSW before deciding where to invest the next period of her life. "I have accepted it (the ANU offer) but I'm still waiting to see what happens tomorrow. I'll make a decision after that. Either way I'm not going to lose," she said. Ms Greentree said many of her peers had also received early offers. "I know being from Maitland, Newcastle uni put out a lot of early offers that really benefited a lot of my friends and classmates," she said. Merewether High graduate Kepei Tan received an offer to study medicine at the University of Adelaide earlier this week. But she is still waiting to see if she receives admission to medicine at the University of Newcastle or the University of Western Sydney. "Sydney and Newcastle are a bit closer to home, but Adelaide seems like a great city and I have heard great things about it. I wouldn't have a problem moving there," Ms Tan said. Likewise, Matthew MacDougall, who attended Newcastle Grammar School, has already received an early offer to study a combined engineering and commerce degree at the University of Newcastle. He is waiting to see if he receives a similar offer from the University of NSW. "I have preference for Sydney because the course down there is a bit better for engineering and commerce but Newcastle is a great back-up," he said. Glendale Technology High School graduate Liam Mistelbauer said he was perfectly happy to accept his early offer to study business at Newcastle. "It's a great degree. I looked at the (graduate) statistics from the degree and I never had any concern about its quality," he said. "With the new law school in town it's a great opportunity in Newcastle." IN THE NEWS: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

