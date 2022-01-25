Fit and firing: Jets put COVID to bed and focus on Reds

sport, local-sport, jets, a-league

A WEEK can be a long time in football. Seven weeks is an eternity. That is how long it has been since Angus Thurgate last played a competitive game. But the high-velocity Newcastle midfielder has no doubts that he and his teammates will be ready to fire when the Jets kick-start a stalled A-League campaign against Adelaide United at McDonald Jones Stadium on Sunday. Initially, Thurgate was struck down by COVID-19 - the first Jets player to fall victim to the pandemic - after playing a starring role in the 4-0 demolition of Wellington on December 10. It was the start of a frustrating period of deferments and false starts as the virus ripped through the A-League. The Jets have not played since a 2-1 loss to Macarthur FC on December 19, after the postponement of six consecutive games because of positive cases, either in Newcastle's squad or their opposition. Fully recovered, the Jets have close to a complete roster for Sunday. Thurgate, despite the lack of competitive matches, believes they are a better team than before the hiatus. "Everyone is back training now," he said. "I couldn't tell you how many intra-squad games we have played in the past few weeks. There is a consistency there. The boss always says that our internal games are played at a higher intensity than A-League matches. The way we go at each other will put us in good stead. "We have a certain way we want to play. The coaching staff have kept hammering that in. We have added layers. The past few weeks we have used as an opportunity to grow as a team and add another aspect to our game plan. We definitely have our identity and the way we want to play. Our sharpness is there. We will be ready for the first 10 minutes on Sunday to go at them." Thurgate admitted it had been tough mentally, preparing to play each week, only to be left idle. "It hasn't had a pre-season vibe to it, but in the end it has turned out that we have basically had another pre-season," Thurgate said. "The games we have played between ourselves have really helped us. It has kept a competitive edge among the group. Not only trying to get back to full fitness but fighting for positions." Thurgate was flying and had caught the eye of Socceroos coach Graham Arnold before the 21-year-old's setback. "It has been frustrating, but the intraclub games have helped me get back up to speed," he said. "I came out of my 10-day isolation and felt fine. I was running around and was ready to play on Boxing Day." "Personally, I didn't feel any of the effects. A couple of the other lads have had a delayed response coming back. I don't feel like I have dropped off at all." The Jets have played only five games, the fewest of any team in the competition. Sunday's battle will begin a hectic three-month period in which they will play 21 games. "We have a congested schedule and hopefully we can take advantage of that by putting good performances together and getting on a roll," Thurgate said. In contrast, Adelaide have played nine matches, the most recent a 3-1 win over Brisbane on Sunday. "Obviously, we will have a look at Adelaide during the week," Thurgate said. "They had a good result the other night and they are a quality team with some good players. "We won't let that disrupt our focus of playing our football and having an attacking game."

