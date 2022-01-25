news, court-and-crime,

A driver remains behind bars after allegedly leading police on a pursuit in Newcastle with a small child in the vehicle. Police said on Tuesday the incident took place mid-afternoon on Friday when the Newcastle City Proactive Crime Team tried to stop a 48-year-old driver on Sandgate Road at Shortland. The driver allegedly refused to stop and officers gave chase but the pursuit was abandoned soon after for safety reasons. Police found the vehicle abandoned nearby and tracked the driver down - who was in the company of an 18-month-old child. Officers allege the child was in the vehicle at the time of the chase. Checks revealed the 48-year-old was already serving a driving disqualification until 2039. The driver was charged with police pursuit, driving while disqualified and one outstanding arrest warrant. The 48-year-old was refused bail by police, before being refused bail in court, and is scheduled to re-appear before a magistrate in early February.

