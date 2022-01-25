RESEARCHERS at the University of Newcastle have been awarded more than $5.1 million in funding from the Australian Research Council (ARC). The funding has been awarded to a wide variety of projects including a study of selfie-editing apps in youth culture, climate change adaptation in Australian industries, the effects of a student leader program, and a re-imagining of post-mining landscapes. Dr Julia Coffey, Dr Amy Dobson, Dr Akane Kanai and Professor Rosalind Gill's investigation into how young people navigate identity and body image concerns online through digital photo-editing apps has been awarded $175,500. The project aims to provide significant insights into helping young people better navigate body image and wellbeing in online cultures. A study into marine bathymetry - the study of underwater depth - has attracted one of the larger grants awarded to the university with $525,000 in funding. Another looking at developing tools to minimise the risk of rock slope instabilities was awarded $453,000.
RESEARCHERS at the University of Newcastle have been awarded more than $5.1 million in funding from the Australian Research Council (ARC).
The funding has been awarded to a wide variety of projects including a study of selfie-editing apps in youth culture, climate change adaptation in Australian industries, the effects of a student leader program, and a re-imagining of post-mining landscapes.
Dr Julia Coffey, Dr Amy Dobson, Dr Akane Kanai and Professor Rosalind Gill's investigation into how young people navigate identity and body image concerns online through digital photo-editing apps has been awarded $175,500.
The project aims to provide significant insights into helping young people better navigate body image and wellbeing in online cultures.
A study into marine bathymetry - the study of underwater depth - has attracted one of the larger grants awarded to the university with $525,000 in funding. Another looking at developing tools to minimise the risk of rock slope instabilities was awarded $453,000.
Follow us
Ad blocker issue
Your ad blocker may be preventing you from
being able to log in or subscribe.