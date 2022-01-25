sport, local-sport, golf nsw

CHARLESTOWN'S Jye Pickin is looking forward to returning to the Links Shell Cove course as he strives for the NSW Amateur crown in Wollongong. Pickin finished the two qualifying rounds of stroke in equal fourth and is seeded sixth for the matchplay round of 32. The NSW representative was unable to repeat the course-record 10-under 61 that he shot at Shell Cove in round one. Playing at Wollongong on Tuesday, he carded a three-over 73 to be at seven under. Western Australian Josh Greer added a second 63 to be at 15 under and win the medal and top seed. "The course was a little bit tougher today. The greens were a little faster and firmer," Pickin said. "Out at Links Shell Harbour they were a little softer and it was easier to attack the pins. "I feel like I am still hitting it pretty well. I holed a lot more putts on Monday. I won't change anything up." The matchplay section will be played at Links Shell Cove. "Match play is a completely different game," he said. "At Links, if you drive it well you can get yourself into some good spots. And then you obviously have to hole some putts. "I know what I can do around there so it gives me a bit of confidence. But it is a new ball game starting tomorrow." Pickin, 21, progressed to the quarter-finals last year. "Being a NSW boy, this tournament is the pinnacle and the one you want to win," Pickin said. Maitland's Clayton Small was the only other Hunter player to progress to the matchplay. Small (70,69) was one of nine players to finish at two under and in a tie for 29th but one his way through in a playoff. Josh Fuller (65,76) was tied for 46th,wfile Corey Lamb (69,73), Luke Ferrier (70,73) and Jake Riley (71,71) were tied for 52nd. IN THE NEWS: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AVQVfAtGgzehhK8J9F6uCU/67d4effe-2139-41fd-af33-7d5e01307b81.jpg/r0_285_4335_2734_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg