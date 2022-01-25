newsletters, editors-pick-list,

King Edward Park was packed Tuesday night as more than 1800 people registered to attend Ngarrama - a vigil celebrating the resilience and diversity of First Nations culture and event to encourage meaningful reconciliation on the eve of January 26. The event, inspired by a similar vigil held at Sydney annually for the past four years, was hosted by the Univeristy of Newcastle in partnership with Awabakal Ltd and supported by Newcastle council, and was promoted as a "a time for listening and quiet reflection through the sharing of stories, knowledge and culture". Countless families sprawled across the banked natural amphitheatre of King Edward Park on the cool and clear evening to hear speakers tell stories of their families' and ancestors' deep connection to the local landscape and traditions dating back to the arrival of colonisers and beyond. Emeritus Professor John Maynard used his keynote address to describe traditional farming and fishing practiced by the the Awabakal and Worimi peoples of the Lower Hunter and Lake Macquarie area, while professor Bob Morgan spoke of the need for cultural unity through an "honourable treaty" that recognised the resilience of First Nations cultures while "correcting historical and present wrongs". As the country emerged from the ravages of the coronavirus pandemic, Professor Morgan said he had hope for a "new normal" and called for the community to overcome what he described as the "impediments to true and lasting reconciliation" by an "honest engagement to truth telling". "An honourable treaty must be negotiated if our country is to live up to its promise," Professor Morgan said, "All of us as Australians should stand behind that and demand it of our politicians at every level of government." The evening, which also featured traditional dance and music performed by a troupe comprised of dancers from all across the state, closed just after 9pm as Bundjulung and Worimi Saltwater woman Phoebe McIlwriath described January 26 as both a day of mourning for her family and her culture, but also one of recognition of the resilience of First Nations people. "January 26 can look like going to a protest march in the morning," she said. "You sit in contemplation with your people and you look at the work that has to be done. "And then in the afternoon, you go to the beach. You walk down in your family unit, in your Aboriginal flag t-shirts - a beacon of your citizenship - and a nice hot seafood basket from the kiosk under your arm, and you laugh in big, Black laughter because you're here. You're still here. "This January 26, I will honour what we have lost, but I will also honour the fact that we are still here, and we will always be here." Univeristy Vice-Chancellor, Professor Alex Zelinsky AO, said the University of Newcastle was immensely proud of its longstanding commitment to Indigenous higher education, innovation and engagement. "As a leader within the Newcastle community we are committed to meaningful engagement and community collaboration for reconciliation," Professor Zelinsky said in a statement prior to the event. "Our regions are home to the fastest growing population of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples in Australia. Culture is strong and there is a thirst from non-Indigenous parts of our community to connect with, and learn from, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples." IN THE NEWS: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

