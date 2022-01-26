Teenager dies in hospital after crash south of Taree

news, local-news,

A teenage driver died on Tuesday following a two-vehicle crash south of Taree at the weekend. Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Bullocky Way and the Pacific Highway at Possum Brush about 8.30pm on Sunday after reports of a two-vehicle crash. Police have been told a Kia sedan travelling west on Bullocky Way and a Nissan sedan travelling south on the Pacific Highway collided at the intersection. The driver of the Kia - a 15-year-old boy - was trapped in the vehicle and released with assistance from NSW Rural Fire Service and Volunteer Rescue Association responders. He was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being airlifted to John Hunter Hospital in a critical condition. The two female passengers from the Kia - aged 17 and 16 - suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to Port Macquarie Base Hospital for treatment. The 49-year-old female driver of the Nissan and her six-year-old passenger also sustained minor injuries and were taken to Manning Base Hospital. Officers from Manning/Great Lakes Police District established a crime scene, which was examined by specialist forensic police Police said the 15-year-old boy died in hospital on Tuesday. Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the crash continue. A report will be prepared for the Coroner.

