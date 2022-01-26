coronavirus,

NSW has recorded 21,030 new COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths in the 24 hours to 8pm. Of the new cases, 8112 came from positive rapid antigen tests while 12,918 came from PCR testing. There are 2794 COVID-19 patients in hospital, with 175 in ICU. Hospitalisation numbers are down on yesterday, when 2943 patients were being cared for with 183 in ICU. NSW Health says 7416 of the positive RAT results were from tests taken in the previous seven days. NSW Health also noted that some of the cases included in the numbers were people who had reported positive RATs on multiple days and/or where people had a positive PCR test during the same reporting period. The state's population aged 16 years and over is now 93.9 per cent double vaccinated, while 95.3 per cent have had their first COVID-19 vaccine shot. 35.1 per cent have had their third dose of vaccine. IN OTHER NEWS: Those aged between 12 and 15 years are 78.3 per cent double vaccinated, while 82.8 per cent have had their first dose. Of those aged 5 to 11 years old, 31 per cent have had their first vaccine dose. NSW Health will release further details of today's cases at 11am.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/R7sDaMurkWxVpij7Babdbr/ad19303a-4500-43f8-b7d6-9a454f95e9ed.png/r4_0_1597_900_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg