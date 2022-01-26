sport, local-sport, Jets, a-league

JETS excitement machine Sammy Silvera has managed to escape COVID-19 - this time. While the majority of his teammates have contracted the virus, which has ripped through the A-League and forced the postponement of six games for the Jets, Silvera has soldiered on. But that doesn't mean the 21-year-old is unfamiliar with the affects of the virus. Silvera contracted COVID-19 when he was on loan from Portuguese powerhouse Pacos De Ferreira to second division club Casa Pia. His symptoms were minor - headaches and a cough - but he was required to spend 10 days in isolation. At the time, the pandemic was rampant in Lisbon. Many of his teammates had more severe symptoms, but within a few weeks, everyone had recovered and the season continued. The situation has been almost mirrored in Australia and Silvera is confident the Jets will hit the ground running when they resume against Adelaide United at McDonald Jones Stadium on Sunday. "In Portugal, there were a lot of players who got it," Silvera said. "They made sure if we were well and able to train during quarantine, that we stayed fit. Once we were healthy and back on the pitch, it was straight back into training. It's similar now. "I don't want to get it this time. But having had it before, I know the process of going through it and what my limits are if I do get it. "I have helped out some of the boys here, just to make sure they are calm and know what to do. "During the down period we knew what we had to do. When we all got back together as a team, we were back on top of training and focusing on improving. "We haven't been able to play the games that we wanted but it has been an opportunity for us to make ourselves better and work as a team. We should be able to hit the ground running." READ MORE: JETS SWITCH FOCUS TO REDS Silvera, who is on loan to the Jets from Pacos De Ferreira, has played off the bench in the opening five games. With a congested schedule ahead - 21 games in three months - the flyer hopes to force his way into the XI. "I want to be a starter, left or right wing," he said. "Wherever the boss wants me to play I am happy. "I am confident in the way I am playing now. I'm confident when I get the ball and believe I can help our team. "It is going to be a busy schedule and a test for us. We have been pushing ourselves and working hard so we can cope. "The past six weeks has had a bit of pre-season feeling to it. We are a new squad. There are lots of cultures in the squad, but we are all gelling well now. "Everyone is really eager to get back out there in front of the fans and put on a good show. We are really excited. Even though the schedule will be busy, we are really keen." Silvera has made an impact in his cameos off the bench. Although yet to score a goal, he has threatened, provided a point of difference and created chances. "Every game, I want to score," he said. "I have been a bit unlucky. I have hit the post, I have nearly had a couple of assists. Every game I am trying to put the ball in the back of the net or make a situation for another player to put the ball in the back of the net. "Hopefully. once I do get that assist or goal, it will keep flowing and flowing."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AVQVfAtGgzehhK8J9F6uCU/0ebf9406-61c1-4ddc-be1f-2bf7b77f71cd.jpg/r0_283_3750_2402_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg