THE Hunter Wildfires will follow strict COVID-19 protocols for their trial against the NSW Waratahs but coach Scott Coleman is confident of fielding a strong outfit despite preparations being hampered by the pandemic. Tonga internationals Leon Fukofuka, Penikolo Latu and Nafi Tuitavake will spearhead a side that includes a core of players - Phil Bradford, Will Feeney, Ngarhue Jones, Faavae Sila, Tiueti Asi and Tom Watson - from last season. Jones is among 16 players from the Wildfires senior squad who have been affected by COVID-19. The lock is one of four players due to resume training on Thursday. Before taking on the Waratahs in a four-way trial day with Western Sydney and West Harbour at Eric Tweedale Stadium next Saturday, Wildfires players and staff must undergo a PCR test on the Wednesday before a Rapid Antigen Test on match day. "We had four out of training last week, which took the total to 16 players who have contracted COVID," said Coleman, who had the virus over the Christmas break. "We have a register and are keeping track of who has had it. "Ngarhue comes out of COVID on Thursday. We will monitor him over the next week. A few guys have had problems with their breathing post COVID. The medical staff have been looking after that. "We will obviously reward the guys who have been putting in pre Christmas, but we want to pick the strongest side we can. It is only 20 minutes against the Waratahs and then we play Western Sydney and West Harbour." As well as the four-way hit out featuring the Waratahs, the Wildfires will play the Mick Whale Curry Sevens and have trials against Newcastle Pacifika, Manly, West Harbour and Canberra Wests. "Last year we struggled early with our combination because of a poor lead in," Coleman said. "We have put a lot of time into the pre-season. Training has been good and we have two to three players vying for most positions."

