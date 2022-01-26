news, local-news,

AS the pandemic continues to force the cancellation of so many events across the Hunter, organisers of the Australia Day Newcastle Harbour Swim were concerned about possible COVID-related hesitancy for the 25th instalment of one of Australia's richest ocean swims. They need not have worried; the grind of the pandemic and disappointment it has so routinely delivered encouraged hundreds to get out on a beautiful day and take the plunge into Newcastle Harbour in perfect conditions on Wednesday. The event, which is the Stockton Surf Life Saving Club's largest fundraiser, saw more than 450 competitors take part in the iconic annual swim, lured by more than $3500 in prize money. Ironman competitor Daniel Collins was first to finish in the 1400 metre double crossing, recording a time just a tick over 14 minutes. The fastest female, who like Collins earned $1000 cash, was Cassandra Fayers in a little over 15 minutes. Once a year the harbour master gives Stockton surf club the all-clear to let the swimmers cross the world's largest coal port and the event, which was cancelled in 2019 due to COVID, raises much needed funds for the club's vital surf life saving activities. "We were somewhat concerned that there would be some COVID hesitancy," race organiser Daniel Danuser said. "But we were of course ecstatic that so many people did come down and compete. "So many events are getting cancelled, we thought it was important for Newcastle to have something positive and for people to have a safe, outdoor event that they could attend."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/v6ZqFubQfSczSV22Th78nc/c5fb1a13-6319-4d2f-b3e1-fbd95e9e4180.jpg/r0_269_5296_3261_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg