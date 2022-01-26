Letting the pictures tell the story of Australia Day

news, local-news,

A community vigil in recognition of Indigenous culture in the Lower Hunter and around the country packed King Edward Park as the region marked Australia Day. Hundreds attended the Ngarrama vigil on Tuesday night, ahead of the Day of Mourning event at Nobbys on Wednesday. For thousands of others across the region, it was a day of relaxation at the beach or on the river, while a big crowd turned out for the return of the swim across the harbour.

