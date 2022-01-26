Letting the pictures tell the story of Australia Day

A community vigil in recognition of Indigenous culture in the Lower Hunter and around the country packed King Edward Park as the region marked Australia Day. Hundreds attended the Ngarrama vigil on Tuesday night, ahead of the Day of Mourning event at Nobbys on Wednesday. For thousands of others across the region, it was a day of relaxation at the beach or on the river, while a big crowd turned out for the return of the swim across the harbour.
HAPPY DAYS: Josh Thomas, of Cameron Park, and his son Henry, 4, enjoying the water at Bar Beach. Picture: Max Mason-Hubers
DOING THE LAWN IN LORN: Gail Hill gets to work.
TRY TIME: Beach rugby at Nobbys. Picture: Peter Lorimer
SPLASH HIT: Christian Reading, of Telarah, getting splashed by family and friends along the river banks at Lorn on the Hunter River. Picture: Simone De Peak
TRADITION: Ngarrama at King Edward Park on Tuesday night was a city-first vigil in recognition of the resilience of Indigenous culture on the eve of January 26.
TRADITION: Dancers from across NSW came to perform on Tuesday night for city-first vigil, Ngarrama, at King Edward Park. Picture: Simon McCarthy
UP AND AWAY: Lifeguards at Nobbys beach. Picture: Peter Lorimer
CULTURE: Traditional dance and music in recognition of Ngarrama on Tuesday night - a vigil the name of which translates to "sit, listen and know". Picture: Simon McCarthy
DANCE: Students from Midnight Dreaming dance studio perform at Ngarrama. Picture: Simon McCarthy
VIGIL: Crowds across the lawns of King Edward Park on Tuesday evening for Ngarrama. Picture: Simon McCarthy
REST AND RELAX: A good spot for a snooze at Bar Beach. Picture: Max Mason-Hubers
RINSE OFF: A swimmer after the Newcastle Harbour swim. Picture: Peter Lorimer
FLOATING AWAY: Having fun at Maitland. Picture: Simone De Peak
SIGNS OF THE TIMES: The crowd at the rally at Nobbys foreshore. Picture: Max Mason-Hubers
