NSW has recorded 17,316 new COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths in the 24 hours to 8pm. This is the third day in a row the state has lost 29 lives in a 24 hour period. Of the new cases, 7382 came from positive rapid antigen tests while 9934 came from PCR testing. There are 2722 COVID-19 patients in hospital, with 181 in ICU. Hospitalisation numbers are down on yesterday, when 2794 patients were being cared for, however ICU numbers are up six on yesterday when 175 were in ICU. The state's population aged 16 years and over is now 93.9 per cent double vaccinated, while 65.4 per cent have had their first COVID-19 vaccine shot. 36.2 per cent have had their third dose of vaccine. READ MORE: Those aged between 12 and 15 years are 78.4 per cent double vaccinated, while 83 per cent have had their first dose. Of those aged 5 to 11 years old, 33.1 per cent have had their first vaccine dose. NSW Health will release further details of today's cases at 11am.

