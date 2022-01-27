coronavirus,

The number of COVID-19 patients in Hunter hospitals has fallen again, but two Lake Macquarie people have died with the disease. Hunter New England Health reported on Thursday that district hospitals were treating 55 COVID-19 patients, down from 64 the previous day and less than half the mid-January peak of 116. NSW COVID-19 hospital occupancy has stabilised at about 2700 over the past week and stood at 2722 on Thursday. The Hunter appears to be ahead of the state curve for hospital load after the Argyle House and Finnegan's Hotel super-spreader events in early December distributed the omicron variant rapidly across the region. HNEH reported the deaths of a man and a woman from Lake Macquarie local government area. One was aged in their 70s and the other in their 80s. Seven of the Hunter's COVID-19 cases are in intensive care. NSW recorded 17,316 new cases on Thursday, comprising 7382 via rapid antigen testing and 9934 from PCR tests. Hunter New England accounted for 958 of the positive RATs, the most of any health district, and 1090 of the PCR test positives. Of the 29 people who died across NSW, two were in their 60s, eight in their 70s, 13 in their 80s and six in their 90s. Seven of those who died were not vaccinated. In the news Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/898a0f7c-9998-4cee-8f69-5ec3a8b4f4fb.jpg/r1_31_608_374_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg