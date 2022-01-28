Teenager, 18, charged over alleged armed hold-up at Maitland service station
A teenager has been charged and another two released pending further inquiries after an alleged armed hold-up for a few drinks at a Hunter service station.
Police said a group of young people entered the South Maitland business about 11pm on Wednesday and allegedly threatened a staff member with a knife.
They allegedly stole several drinks before leaving the scene.
Port Stephens-Hunter Police District officers, with the help of the NSW Police Dog Unit, conducted an extensive search of the area and found a group of males at a nearby park - the boys fled when they saw police.
The officers chased on foot and caught two 16-year-olds and an 18-year-old.
They were arrested and taken to Maitland Police Station, where the 18-year-old was charged with robbery while armed with an offensive weapon.
The two 16-year-olds were released pending further inquiries, police said.
IN THE NEWS:
- State, feds fill funding hole for art gallery
- Petrol price pinch: Unleaded 95 tops $2 per litre in Hunter
- Doing it for the kids: Third time's a charm for wedding auction
- Letters: Let the music play but let's avoid the hangovers
- Knights return to Newcastle to train after COVID forces them to abandon camp
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
- Bookmark: newcastleherald.com.au
- Download our app
- Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters
- Follow us on Twitter
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Google News