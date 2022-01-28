news, court-and-crime,

A teenager has been charged and another two released pending further inquiries after an alleged armed hold-up for a few drinks at a Hunter service station. Police said a group of young people entered the South Maitland business about 11pm on Wednesday and allegedly threatened a staff member with a knife. They allegedly stole several drinks before leaving the scene. Port Stephens-Hunter Police District officers, with the help of the NSW Police Dog Unit, conducted an extensive search of the area and found a group of males at a nearby park - the boys fled when they saw police. The officers chased on foot and caught two 16-year-olds and an 18-year-old. They were arrested and taken to Maitland Police Station, where the 18-year-old was charged with robbery while armed with an offensive weapon. The two 16-year-olds were released pending further inquiries, police said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/tmUaC97GWTfBTvbgiBtbEs/13d278f3-d500-43c0-a795-6b9809506542.jpg/r0_290_5130_3188_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg