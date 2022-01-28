news, court-and-crime,

A pair of teenagers has been charged after allegedly stealing two cars in the Hunter. Police said the vehicles - a grey Holden Captiva and a black Ford Ranger - were taken from a home on Carl Lane, Muswellbrook, between 7pm on Wednesday and Thursday morning. Highway patrol officers spotted the Holden allegedly being driven at a high speed near Tamworth about 6.20am on Thursday and a pursuit began. Police allege the vehicle reached 100km/h in a 50km/h zone during the chase. The pursuit was terminated a short time later, before police found the burnt-out black Ford Ranger in West Tamworth. Then, at about 8.20am, police saw three boys allegedly stealing a scooter from a carpark at Griffin Street, Tamworth. Officers approached the group and spoke with three boys - all aged 14. The boys were arrested and taken to Tamworth Police Station. Two of the teens were charged with aggravated break and enter committing a serious indictable offence, stealing a motor vehicle and larceny. One boy will remain in custody until he faces children's court, while the other was granted conditional bail. The third teenager was dealt with under the Young Offenders Act.

