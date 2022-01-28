sport, local-sport, jets, a-league

SEVENTH time lucky? After having six games straight postponed due to COVID-19, some at the 11th hour, Jets coach Arthur Papas is excited at the prospect of taking on Adelaide United at McDonald Jones Stadium on Sunday. It will be the Jets' first match since December 19 - a disappointing 2-1 loss to Macarthur. "We are waiting in anticipation to play a game. Seventh time lucky," Papas said. "We have prepared well and the game looks like going ahead, which is the most important part, getting back on the field in front of our supporters. "The reality is that the season has been going on and somehow we have ended up being the team with the longest period out. We just want to get back on the field and get some rhythm again. "When we stopped playing we were in the top six and now we are not. That is without playing a game. Teams are three games and four games ahead of us now. "Hopefully we can pick up the pace of the competition very quickly, get some results and move up the table." Papas is confident his action-starved outfit will be ready, physically. The majority of the players affected by COVID are back in full training and eager to perform. "The team is extremely fit," he said. "We play a real high intensity brand of football. Physically we are in good stead for that. "The players have trained really well considering the circumstances. We have utilised the time as well as we could have. Now we just want to get into a game. "We have added some layers. We are always trying to improve the way we want to play. There are areas we can get stronger in - set pieces for example. We have used our time really well. But you still have to put it into practice in matches and that is what we haven't had." READ MORE: SILVERA MAKES MOST OF BREAK READ MORE: JETS SWITCH FOCUS TO REDS In contrast, Adelaide have played four games in January, the most recent a 3-1 triumph over Brisbane. "Their results have been impressive," Papas said. "They are good team and play a good brand of football. They have games we don't have, and I guess we will find out on Sunday how much that means or doesn't mean. It can go both ways. Our boys are itching to get on the field. That could result in us coming out of the blocks, which we expect to do." The Jets will be without recent arrival Taylor Regan (COVID close contact) and Spanish midfielder Mario Arques (quad). Adelaide's leading goal scorer Craig Goodwin is in Omar with the Socceroos, but the Reds have recently bolstered their attack with the addition of Japanese striker Hiroshi Ibusuki, who scored on debt against Brisbane, and Lachlan Brook. "Their football will stay the same irrespective of whether Craig is playing or not," Papas said. "He obviously adds a lot of quality in the front third. He showed that again for the Socceroos [against Vietnam on Thursday night]. "Ibusuki, i know from Japan. I coached against him and know what he brings. He is a very strong target man, good in the box and very good in the air. "Lachlan has been in England trying to break through. He is another quality player. They have a lot of talented players in the front third. They have a full quota of five foreigners, who are most likely to be playing. They are a strong team, well coached." The Jets boasted the best attacking record and were fast becoming the talk of the league before the COVID-enforced hiatus. Papas, despite the recent lack of matches, has no doubts they have continued to grow, "The environment we have created, the way we train, the way we approach training, the way we compete in the squad ... I have seen some great performances within 90 minutes and I have also seen some inconsistency," Papas said. "The consistency and development of the team comes from playing matches. "The matches will help us a lot. There will be good performances and there will be things we could be better at doing. In terms of where we started to where we are today, the progress has been clear to see." IN THE NEWS: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AVQVfAtGgzehhK8J9F6uCU/8920199a-79f9-477c-b5d0-59ef6d4b1d06.jpg/r0_345_4524_2901_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg