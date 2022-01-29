sport, local-sport,

Promising three-year-old Sinba, which was a brilliant winner on debut at Newcastle, resumes from a spell in the Sharp Office Benchmark 68 Handicap 1200m on the same track on Saturday. The gelding is trained by Gerald Ryan and Sterling Alexiou and at his first start came from second last at the top of the straight to win by more than two lengths on May 21. In his second start three weeks later, he was an odds-on favourite at Gosford but wasn't comfortable on the tight track and finished third, two lengths from the winner. In his only other start, Sinba was a strong-finishing fourth in a Rosehill two-year-old event on June 5 last year. Following his breakthrough at Newcastle, Ryan said in an interview on SKY Racing that Sinba could develop into a Group 1 JJ Atkins contender during the winter carnival of 2021. Those plans did not eventuate. The son of former Kiwi star, Extravagant, has prepared for his return with two recent barrier trials. In his most recent trial at Rosehill two weeks ago, Sinba was given a quiet trial closing off nicely late. Newcastle apprentice Dylan Gibbons has the mount, and his 2kg claim reduces the horses weight to 54kg. The Snowden partnerships filly, Nullifly, was runner-up in her past two starts and can break through in the Harry's 30th Birthday Maiden Handicap, 1300m. The three-year-old has been beaten a length in her past two starts at Wyong and Newcastle. She ran on strong behind Ellenmac over 1400m at Newcastle on January 19. Kiwi-bred, Mirror One, is well placed in the Kloster Motor Group Maiden Plate, 1500m. Placed in three of his four starts, the four year old was beaten 0.3 of a length at Newcastle in June. Last start on the Beaumont track he raced up to win in the closing stages but raced greenly and failed by 0.82 of a length. Mirror One has drawn nicely and the in-form Grant Buckley will ride. The Ron Quinton-trained Star Dynasty has been unlucky in two recent starts at Gosford and will appreciate the spacious Newcastle track when she contests the Allied Moving Services Benchmark 64 Handicap, 1400m. The mare was jammed up in the straight when beaten 1.38 lengths at Gosford on New Years Eve. Last start she was held up late in the straight when runner-up at Gosford.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AVQVfAtGgzehhK8J9F6uCU/e75a571a-331f-46af-9043-e34ea5e1bb2d.jpg/r0_180_4477_2710_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg