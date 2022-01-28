sport, football,

Emily van Egmond continued her streak of goalscoring form and Clare Wheeler put in another dominant 90-minute performance as the Matildas finished the group stage of the Women's Asian Cup unbeaten. The Newcastle pair had plenty of influence as the Matildas beat Thailand 2-1 at India's Mumbai Football Arena on Friday morning to assure a clean sweep of group stage victories ahead of their quarter-final showdown with Korea Republic on Sunday night (7pm AEDT). Van Egmond, who kept fit for the Asian Cup by playing a short stint with the Newcastle Jets in the A-League Women, bagged her fifth goal of the tournament when she opened the scoring against Thailand with a shot from outside the 18-yard box in the 39th minute. It came after defensive midfielder Wheeler had a shot on target denied by the Thailand goalkeeper in the opening stages of the match. The former Adamstown Rosebud junior earned the player of the match accolades in what was just her second start for the Matildas and her sixth appearance in the senior national team. Sam Kerr scored in the 80th before Thailand clawed one back in injury time. Van Egmond and Wheeler are likely starters for the quarter-final. IN THE NEWS: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: State, feds fill funding hole for art gallery

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ikLFZZUcNnvgygfqz78ZET/455d890d-9076-401e-a034-7d834f352eb2.jpg/r2_280_5469_3369_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg