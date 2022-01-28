Legend impresses in return round

sport, local-sport,

Legendary Australian golfer Karrie Webb has impressed on her return to the LPGA Tour, firing a one-under opening round at the event in Boca Raton, Florida. Webb's solid 71 at the Boca Rio Golf Club comes in her first LPGA event since November 2020. The seven-times major winner has been at pains to stress this isn't a comeback, but merely a chance to play a tournament at a course just 30 minutes from her Florida home. Starting on the back nine with fellow Australian Su Oh in her group, Webb made her only bogey of the day on the 18th but bounced back with birdies on her next two holes to be tied for 47th after round one. Oh, who earlier this month won the inaugural Australian WPGA Championship to lift the Karrie Webb Cup, carded a three-under 69. New Zealand's Lydia Ko set a hot pace with a stunning nine-under 63 to take the first-round lead. She is two shots clear of American Daniel Kang.