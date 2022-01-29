news, local-news,

After two crazy years of pandemic lockdowns, and more than 130 cancelled shows, Brian Lizotte's world class music nightclub in Newcastle is ready to rock. "This is the last time," he says on Friday morning, after a three-hour stint helping out at his local Meals on Wheels. "We're not pausing any more. It 's full bore. "Because we are a seated, ticketed event, all will go full steam ahead. We are business as usual." Lizotte's opens its doors to live music next week, starting with a Live and Local show on Wednesday night featuring Connor Wink, Uke Dirty Rats and Clyde Street. The Radiators headline on Friday. And a tasty run of popular cover shows including The Beatnix (Feb 6), Unlocking The Doors (Feb 11), Bowie Unzipped (Feb 19) and The Music of Simply Red (Feb 5). February closes out with shows by Dragon and The Black Sorrows. The stage really heats up in March, with 26 shows over 31 days, including six nights with The Whitlams, and shows by Kasey Chambers (March 30), Glen Shorrock (March 26), Kevin Borich (March 12) and Mi-Sex (March 4). His packed show list for the coming months includes one international guest, Robben Ford (May 19), one of the greatest living jazz and blues guitarists on the planet. "He's almost sold out," Lizotte says excitedly. "He's never played the room." The typical high-energy optimist that he is, he knows performers and audiences are both keen to return to his venue. Schools that missed out on annual shows did not hesitate to immediately rebooked for the same date one year on, he says. And as much of an administrative challenge as it has been, to move shows two or three times, and keep the bookings for customers, he's tremendously grateful for the loyalty of his customers. "Loyalty is number one," Lizotte says. "It's been quite phenomenal. People come from the Central Coast, Nelson Bay, even Sydney. They know our room would be a great place to see an act. We've had so many great comments on social media that we did the right thing, keeping things safe." The decisions have not been easy. A show with Dan Sultan sold out in a heartbeat (January 16), only to be cancelled at the last minute with the government restrictions tightened again. Lizotte lost the show as Sultan could not accommodate a new date. The overflow of make-up dates has meant not many new dates for new shows are available. "I'd have to say that's been a disappointment," Lizotte says. "I can't give enough to the musicians who want dates. I've had to say no to quite a few major acts that I can't find dates." Among those who are booked down the track: Jimmy Barnes, John Paul Young, Spy v Spy, Kate Ceberano, Dave Hole, Ash Grunwald, Beccy Cole, Mia Dyson, Gina Jeffreys, Shane Nicholson, Steve Balbi, James Morrison, Diesel and The Animals. One of the challenges, like everyone in hospitality, has been trying to re-form a team of employees again. Many staff have moved on. The biggest lesson for Lizotte: resilience. "Never give up," he says.

