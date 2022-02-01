news, business,

Where were you raised and what influenced your career? I was born in a small town in Romania, into a family with a long history of overcoming adversity. Despite facing human rights abuses, my family instilled in me a spirit of hopefulness, hard work and bravery. I was also mentored by a Romanian Jewish business partner who had fled to the USA during Europe's darkest years. He showed me what resilience truly means. These experiences shaped my personal and professional life. What led you to do a Bachelor's Degree in Transport Technology in Bucharest? Our family never had a car and depended heavily on public transport. As a child, train journeys for me were an absolute adventure so when the time came to study, I picked a bachelor's degree in transport technologies specialising in railways. IN THE NEWS: What led you to the United States and what was your career there? I didn't visit the US until the Martin Lawson Award took me to Silicon Valley, however in my early career I was the general manager of the European branch of a freight forwarding company based in New York. While in Romania, I oversaw operations internationally. Why did you study a Master of Built Environment by Research in Australia? I received an amazing offer from UTS which I could simply not refuse. I was able to be mentored by Associate Professor Gary Glazebrook, one of the brilliant minds behind the 30-year Public Transport for Sydney. I also had the incredible opportunity to be part of a CSIRO Climate Change Adaptation collaborative research program looking at land use and transport scenarios with a team of world-renowned academics. What was your role as Project Manager/Transport Planner for the City of Ryde? I was the Project Manager - Special Project Transports and my focus was planning and implementing a Personal Mobility Devices (e-scooters and other light electric mobility devices) project in collaboration with Macquarie University and the NSW Centre for Road Safety, Transport for NSW. Our project tested various e-mobility devices and created technical specifications and a regulatory framework to allow legal and safe use of electric scooters in Australia. Why did you found your electric bike-sharing platform BYKKO? I found the lack of investment in public bike sharing systems in Australia very intriguing. Outside Melbourne and Brisbane, no other Australian city had bike sharing. Micro-mobility and electric bike-sharing were nascent globally and I decided to build our own platform in Australia, thus BYKKO was born. How does it operate? User experience is our priority, so our electric bikes are available for hire from self-serve stations via smart phone apps and QR codes. Payment for the account is via debit or credit card, which can also be used to top-up rider accounts. The e-bikes are available 24/7 with helmets easily available on the bikes or for collection from partnering businesses, hotels, holiday parks or hospitality venues. The bikes are then returned and docked at any one of the BYKKO stations to recharge the battery ready for the next trip. We have developed the technology over many years and are proud to say the result is one of the most intelligent, user-friendly and reliable station-based technologies in shared mobility. In Europe, shared bikes have been around for some time. How far has Australia come in this market? We have made good progress in Australia but still have a long way to go. We often seem stuck in an endless "pilot" mode with electric bikes, electric scooters, and e-mobility in general despite amazing results. The risk-adverse anti-cycling regulatory framework is the main barrier to innovate in the shared mobility industry. E-bike sharing can help make our communities greener, safer, healthier and more liveable when properly planned and supported by legislative frameworks. What has the pandemic taught you in business? How important is to have a team who believes in your business purpose! I'm lucky to work with an amazing team of talented and multi-skilled people willing to go extra mile for the business to succeed during an unprecedented global crisis. Why base yourself in the Hunter? BYKKO began in Sydney in 2014, with small operations also in Newcastle. Newcastle's charm drew us in and we relocated our entire operation here. The supportive local community has inspired us to lead national-first projects, open a new office and scale our operations. How does BYKKO fit into the City Of Newcastle's smart city strategies and the general start-up eco system? In an Australian first, the BYKKO pilot was founded in 2018, with Transport for NSW and City of Newcastle. The e-bike share project is designed to make it easier for residents and visitors to move around the city, and bring multi-modal transport one step closer. The scheme aligns with actions in the City of Newcastle Smart City Strategy to support bike-share networks and transition Council's fleet toward EV, including e-bikes for council staff to use at work.

