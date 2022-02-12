mba, awards, newcastle, 2021, excellence, building

After yet another COVID-19 affected year, MBA NSW is proud to present the magnificent quality and exceptional level of construction from our nominees across the 2021 Newcastle Excellence in Building Awards. These prestigious awards encourage, promote and recognise best practice in residential and commercial building across Newcastle, Hunter, Central Coast, Manning, Oxley and Tamworth, rewarding outstanding workmanship, innovation and teamwork. It is important we continue to deliver and promote the highest of standards in our industry. It is worth noting the building and construction sector engages, and gives more opportunities to small businesses than any other industry in Australia. Our industry is the largest employer of full-time employees and trains more apprentices than any other. With over 200 entries, and a total combined project value of over $500 million, our judges were truly impressed by the scale and workmanship throughout each and every onsite inspection, travelling to up to 10 projects per day over a period of 10 weeks. Special thanks to our wonderful judges for their time, effort and expertise in judging the 2021 Newcastle Excellence in Building Awards: Mathew Haines, Geoff Douglas, Ian Dawes and Matthew Sainsbury. And thanks to our apprentice of the year judges Len Blakeney and Wayne Dean. After multiple date changes and evolving restrictions within NSW we are pleased to confirm the gala awards night will be held on Friday, February 18 at the NEX, King Street, Newcastle. Despite the challenges faced, we are expecting over 500 guests to celebrate the achievements of our industry, in the Hunter region and surrounds. We thank and congratulate all nominees who have entered the 2021 awards for their time, effort and patience through this challenging year. We look forward to celebrating with our winners at the gala awards in February.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/sjYjKUUzspCd6ASAxbhM4U/de20a742-703e-4fd2-9266-452b0be869e9.jpg/r0_229_4500_2771_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Newcastle Excellence in Building Awards 2021 celebrates top quality workmanship

AWARDS: Excellence in the building industry is being recognised at the 2021 Newcastle Excellence in Building Awards. Picture: SHUTTERSTOCK. After yet another COVID-19 affected year, MBA NSW is proud to present the magnificent quality and exceptional level of construction from our nominees across the 2021 Newcastle Excellence in Building Awards. These prestigious awards encourage, promote and recognise best practice in residential and commercial building across Newcastle, Hunter, Central Coast, Manning, Oxley and Tamworth, rewarding outstanding workmanship, innovation and teamwork.

It is important we continue to deliver and promote the highest of standards in our industry. It is worth noting the building and construction sector engages, and gives more opportunities to small businesses than any other industry in Australia.

Our industry is the largest employer of full-time employees and trains more apprentices than any other. With over 200 entries, and a total combined project value of over $500 million, our judges were truly impressed by the scale and workmanship throughout each and every onsite inspection, travelling to up to 10 projects per day over a period of 10 weeks. Special thanks to our wonderful judges for their time, effort and expertise in judging the 2021 Newcastle Excellence in Building Awards: Mathew Haines, Geoff Douglas, Ian Dawes and Matthew Sainsbury. And thanks to our apprentice of the year judges Len Blakeney and Wayne Dean. After multiple date changes and evolving restrictions within NSW we are pleased to confirm the gala awards night will be held on Friday, February 18 at the NEX, King Street, Newcastle.

With over 200 entries, and a total combined project value of over $500 million, our judges were truly impressed by the scale and workmanship throughout each and every onsite inspection. Despite the challenges faced, we are expecting over 500 guests to celebrate the achievements of our industry, in the Hunter region and surrounds. We thank and congratulate all nominees who have entered the 2021 awards for their time, effort and patience through this challenging year. We look forward to celebrating with our winners at the gala awards in February. SHARE