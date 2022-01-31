community,

"We see you. We appreciate you." That's the message of support being passed on from one Wallsend-based grassroots organisation to the region's frontline workers. Volunteers at The Newcastle Beacon are establishing themselves as messengers of gratitude, in what they describe as "an exhausting and isolating time" for health professionals and emergency services. "There's a lot of fatigue right cross our frontline and we can't take that away. But we can show workers that the community has their back," The Newcastle Beacon social worker and founding director Wendy Waldron said. Ms Waldron's organisation is calling on the community to show "multi-layered support" to frontline workers, by making donations at TPI House in Wallsend. "We've got school kids drawing pictures, some people have written beautiful heartfelt letters that we are passing on, other people might go into a local restaurant or café and get a gift card for a dinner-for-two. "We are making thank you packs that we can hand out to people as they are walking in and out of shifts." Described as a "double-edged sword" the thank you program aims to support local business at the same time as passing on messages of gratitude. "While gift cards for coffees, massages or a night at the movies are greatly appreciated, sometimes a hand-drawn picture [from] a school-kid hung up in the staff room can make the world of difference and let these people know the community appreciated them," Ms Waldron said. "Just knowing that people care and are showing up is healing in itself." Since it was established in 2019, The Newcastle Beacon has been a mental health advocacy - and all-round support - group for ex-service people. "That includes ADF, emergency services or hospital emergency departments among many others. People that put their own mental, physical and emotional well-being on the line to take care of us on our worst days," Ms Waldron said. "We do a lot of informal support like just showing up for someone when they are having a really hard day. But also provide practical support like referrals to health professionals, councillors and sometimes emergency relief with fuel and food." Donations are being accepted at TPI House from 9:30am until 2pm every Wednesday. Newcastle MP Tim Crakanthorp has also opened his office as a donation site for the program. "The Newcastle Beacon is an incredible local organisation," he said. "The workers they are supporting through this program have been putting their own health on the line for the last two years and it's the least I can do to try and support them in any way possible." In the news Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/127686685/f29c8926-f65f-471a-8a33-5ea5363df9e5.JPG/r42_693_5895_4000_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg