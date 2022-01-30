news, local-news,

BEQA Mikeltadze is staking a claim as the A-League signing of the season but his fifth strike of a stalled campaign went in vain as the Newcastle Jets gave up two late goals to go down 2-1 to Adelaide United at McDonald Jones Stadium on Sunday night. Mikeltadze was likened to the league's all-time leading marksman Besart Berisha when the Georgian international arrived in Newcastle for the pre-season and is living up to that expectation. The athletic frontman produced a brilliant volley in the 59th minute to break the deadlock. Up until that point the visitors had shown resilience to thwart off wave after wave of Newcastle attack. The goal was Mikeltadze's fifth in six games. But just as the Jets looked like taking three points, Adelaide struck, through two substitutes. Teenage sensation Nestory Irankunda unleashed a David Beckham-like free-kick in the 88th minute to level. Then, in the second minute of injury time, Japanese striker Hiroshi Ibusuki pounced in the box. In a blink, the game was gone for the home side. The Jets couldn't believe it when the full-time whistle blew. "That is a tough one to take," Jets midfielder Angus Thurgate said. "We had a great foothold on the game and we threw it away at the end. We worked so hard. We have had six weeks to get ready for this game. That is so disappointing." The Jets hadn't played in six weeks due to COVID-19 but Thurgate refused to use that as an excuse. "We had more than enough legs to get the job done," he said. "It was simply lapses in concentration. It hurts." Playing their first game since December 19, the Jets were close to full strength despite a number of the squad having suffered COVID-19 in recent weeks. In-form winger Valentino Yuel, who is in South Sudan on international duty, was the only regular not available. Savvas Siatravanis took his place on the right. Adelaide, who have played four games in the past month, were without Craig Goodwin (Socceroos), Stefan Mauk (illness) and Spanish midfielder Isaias (suspended). The Jets were quick out of the box and played with great urgency. Some of the passing was slightly off target early, but the intent was clear. Siatravanis went close in the 15th minute from a well-worked freekick after Adelaide midfielder Juande was given a yellow card for pulling back Daniel Penha. His effort was cleared inside the six-yard box, but it was a warning for the visitors. Javier Lopez was the next Reds player to go in the book after a clumsy challenge on Olivier Boumal in the 21st minute. Jacob Tratt (challenge) and Mohamed Toure (simulation) were also given yellow cards inside a half hour. Boumal gave Lopez a workout down the left-hand side. When Adelaide had possession, the Jets were quick to strangle them and win the ball back All that was missing was a goal for the home side. Siatravanis had a golden chance to provide that in the 37th minute when played in by Daniel Penha, but his first touch was heavy and his effort with the outside of his foot went wide. Juande was lucky to stay on the pitch after a late challenge on Jordan O'Doherty from behind but referee Alex King left a second yellow card in his pocket. Adelaide stand-in skipper Ryan Kitto admitted at half-time that they were lucky to "hang on" after a dominate opening 45 minutes by the Jets in which they had 66 per cent of the ball. In need of a lift, Carl Veart introduced Japanese striker Hiroshi Ibusuki and midfielder Lachlan Brook. Sammy Silvera and Dylan Murnane came of for the Jets. Adelaide made a more assured start to the second half. They had more possession and Ibusuki was able to get his foot on the ball and bring players in. But still the Jets were the most threatening. The goal finally came in the 59th minute. And what a goal it was. Boumal delivered a cross from the right and Milketadze dispatched a stunning volley on the turn which arrowed into the left corner.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AVQVfAtGgzehhK8J9F6uCU/aeafab47-630a-4a86-be70-cdd11e67b76e.jpg/r0_152_4606_2754_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg