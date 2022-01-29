coronavirus,

NSW authorities have recorded 49 new COVID-19 deaths in the latest 24-hour reporting period. NSW has now recorded more deaths in January this year - 653 - than it did all of last year - 609. There were 13,354 new cases up until 8pm Friday, 5426 of them from positive rapid antigen tests and almost 8000 from PCR swabs. There are 186 people in ICU, three fewer than Friday, and now 2693 people hospitalised, a drop of 44. On Friday the state reported 35 deaths and more than 13,000 new cases There are 186 people in ICU, three fewer than Friday, and now 2693 people hospitalised, a drop of 44. The state's population aged 16 years and over is now 94 per cent double vaccinated, while 95.4 per cent have had their first COVID-19 vaccine shot. Just 35.2 per cent have had their third dose of vaccine however that is expected to climb as soon as the medical regulator approves the Pfizer vaccine for 16 and 17-year-olds. NSW Health will release further details of today's cases at 11am. Meanwhile, over the same period, there were another 31 deaths in Victoria and 12,250 new cases. There are 953 people in hospital, 114 of them in intensive care. - with Australian Associated Press

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GJZ5TVpAk84wrTzsQfLQRB/a5460bef-e35f-4ddb-b224-67347823838f.png/r4_0_1916_1080_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg