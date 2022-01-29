Westpac helicopter transfers two from New England to John Hunter Hospital

news, local-news,

THE WESTPAC Rescue Helicopter responded to two medical transfer requests from the state's New England region to John Hunter Hospital on Friday. The first came at around 4pm Friday afternoon when the Westpac Rescue Helicopter team was tasked by NSW Ambulance to carry out an urgent inter hospital medical transfer from Tamworth Rural Referral Hospital. At 5.30pm the same afternoon the Westpac team was tasked to carry out an urgent inter hospital medical retrieval from Armidale Hospital back to John Hunter Hospital. Both the 68-year-old male patient from Tamworth and the 65-year-old female patient from Armidale - who were suffering serious medical conditions - were stabilised by the Helicopter Critical Care Medical Team prior to being airlifted to John Hunter in a stable condition for further specialist medical treatment. IN THE NEWS: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/127686685/d0b8ebb0-28a5-41c0-9743-753ce1ab7472_rotated_270.jpeg/r0_1494_2316_2803_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg