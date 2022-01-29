sport, cricket,

NEWCASTLE City all-rounder Aidan Cahill has helped Australia seal a place in the semi-final of the Under-19 World Cup in the Caribbean. Australia (7-276) stormed to a 119-run win over Pakistan in the quarter-final on Friday. They will now meet India in Wednesday's semi-final, after the sub-continent powerhouse sealed their spot in the last four with a five-wicket win over Bangladesh. Batting at No.6, Cahill made a quickfire 18 late in the innings as Australia piled on on 7-276, before bundling out Pakistan for 157 in the 36th over. Cahill snared 1-17 from four overs. A half-century from Teague Wyllie was the catalyst for Australia's imposing total at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda. The result leaves Australia two wins away from their fourth title, and their first since Mitch Marsh led the country to success in 2010. Australian officials are hopeful ambidextrous spinner Nivethan Radhakrishnan will be among the players available for selection for the semi-final, after the squad was hit by COVID-19. It's understood the virus has infected at least four Australia players during the tournament. Fast bowler Tom Whitney missed Australia's must-win group match with Scotland after contracting the virus, but was able to return for the quarter-final. Radhakrishnan has missed both the Scotland and Pakistan games, with Australian staff hopeful he will be out of isolation and recovered to face India. The Tasmania spinner is one of Australia's best players, also batting in the top and middle order. Australia's preparations had already been impacted by the virus, with no full-squad camps or national tournaments in the past two years. The team went into the tournament with just one warm-up match against India after not playing together in the months prior, while other sides played in lead-in tournaments. "We haven't been as as lucky as a lot of the other countries," in-form opener Teague Wyllie said. "Those guys have already played 20 or 25 games together. We played three or four. "So we basically just have to go out there and string performances together a lot earlier than a lot of other nations have had to. "We've just got to make the most of it with the time we've got over here, and I think a lot of the boys are cherishing the time we get together."

