What time does Ashy Barty's Australian Open final start?

The Australian Open women's final match is scheduled to start at 7:30pm AEDT on Saturday. That means it will be 6:30pm in Queensland, 6pm in the Northern Territory, 7pm in Adelaide, and 4:30pm in Perth. Queenslander Ash Barty is a red-hot favourite to add to her two Grand Slams when she plays American Danielle Collins in Saturday night's decider And if that's not enough for tennis fans, it's an Aussie-athon in the much anticipated men's doubles final. The tennis equivalent of pub rockers, Thanasi Kokkinakis and Nick Kyrgios, will play Matt Ebden and Max Purcell in the Grand Slam decider which follows straight after Barty's match. Barty says it's "unreal, so incredible" to be the first Australian woman to make the final since Wendy Turnbull in 1980, and potential first winner since Chris O'Neil two years earlier. "To be in the finals weekend of your home grand slam is what a lot of Aussie players dream of," she said. On a head-to-head match up, Barty leads Collins 3-1. But it is the American who won their most recent match - at Adelaide in 2021. Barty, whose career win-loss record stands at 304-102, has won 14 career titles. At the Australian Open her record is 23 wins to eight losses. Collins has snared career prize money of $US3,750,895 and two career titles. At the Australian Open she's won 13 and lost three while overall her career win-loss record is 191-109. Forty-two is the magic number as five Australians circle titles on what's been called Super Saturday in Melbourne. It's been 42 years since an all-Australian men's doubles final at the Australian Open and just as long since a local woman has played for the women's title.

