Newcastle and Lake Macquarie each record one COVID death

THE HUNTER New England Health District recorded four COVID-related deaths in the 24 hours to 8pm Friday night. Two of those who died were in their 80s, one was in their 60s and one was in their 90s. Of the deceased, one was from Lake Macquarie and one from Newcastle, with the remaining two from the Mid Coast and Tamworth LGAs. "Our sincere condolences go out to their family and friends," Hunter New England Health said. The district currently has 65 cases receiving care in hospital, six of which are in intensive care. In the same reporting period, NSW Health recorded the deaths of 49 people with COVID-19 across the state. NSW also saw 13,354 positive test results notified to 8pm Friday night - including 5,426 positive rapid antigen tests (RATs) and 7,928 positive PCR tests. Of the 13,354 positive test results, 1,720 were from Hunter New England -1,075 PCR and 645 RATs. More than 95 per cent of people aged 16 and over in the state have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 94 per cent have received two doses.

