Marine Rescue praise 'boating community' following Swansea Heads capsize

news, local-news,

MARINE Rescue Lake Macquarie has assisted three people whose boat capsized off Swansea Heads Saturday morning. Radio operators were alerted to an overturned vessel approximately 200 metres off the northern breakwater at Blacksmiths just before 11.30am. "There were three people in the water and an immediate response was required," a Marine Rescue Lake Macquarie spokesperson said. It appeared the boat had been attempting to cross a sand bar between Moon Island and the mainland, according to the spokesperson. "There was a nor' easterly blowing and the tide was starting to run out which tends to make the bar pretty dangerous." No injuries were sustained by the three individuals who had been pulled to safety by local jet ski operators by the time Marine Rescue arrived. "The local community banded together to help those in the water. With another boatie calling in the details and getting the attention of nearby jet ski operators who raced to the area to help those in the water," the spokesperson said. Crews from Marine Rescue Lake Macquarie were able to secure the vessel before collecting the debris from the water "It is great to see the boating community pull together in times of need." IN THE NEWS: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/127686685/ad250f9a-a955-44b3-a792-5c2e059289a7.JPG/r104_0_920_461_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg