TWO people from the Hunter New England were among 52 COVID-related deaths in NSW in the latest 24-hour reporting period. The two deaths were a man and a woman from Lake Macquarie. One was aged in their 70s, while the other was in their 90s. Hunter New England Health said on Sunday 70 people with COVID-19 were receiving care in hospitals across the the local health district, which spans from Swansea in the south to beyond Tenterfield in the north. Seven patients are in intensive care units. Earlier NSW Health reported 13,524 new COVID-19 cases to 8pm Saturday with 2663 people in hospital, 182 of those are in intensive care. The 52 deaths statewide announced on Sunday followed Saturday's tally of 49. Meanwhile, the Speers Point testing clinic has reopened while the Wallsend clinic will re-open on Monday. 4Cyte, which runs the clinics, plans to open more testing sites in coming days.

