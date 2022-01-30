news, local-news,

MEREWETHER surfer Jackson Baker has made an impressive debut in his first year on the World Surf League's championship tour, winning his opening heat in the Billabong Pro at Pipeline in Hawaii. Surfing in heat eight of the contest's opening round, Baker scored 6.43 from his two-best waves to finish ahead of Brazil's Miguel Pupo (6.20) and Portugal's Frederico Morais (5.33). Baker was trailing his competitors with a little under nine minutes left in the heat but rode a short barrel which scored 4.20 and propelled him to the lead. Earlier, on his opening wave, Baker almost completed a more impressive barrel ride but couldn't find his way out. He earned 2.23 for the effort, a low score but one which proved crucial to finishing on top. Baker, who is surfing with No. 61 on his rash vest to honour his late mum, advances to the round of 32 along with Pupo while Morais faces elimination. Baker's clubmate Morgan Cibilic will also surf in the elimination round after finishing third in heat three. Cibilic could only manage a 3.67 and 1.50 to finish with a two-wave score of 5.17, well behind fellow Aussie Connor O'Leary (15.50) and Brazilian Caio Ibelli (10.07). He faces Peru's Lucca Mesinas and Hawaiian Ivan Florence in heat one of the elimination round. FEATURE: How Merewether breeds the world's best surfers

