Newcastle's gun apprentice Dylan Gibbons has followed up a great first season in which he rode 86 winners with an even more impressive first half of the current season. The Chisholm 20-year-old steered home a winning double at the Newcastle Jockey Club's race meeting on Saturday and will front up for Monday's Beaumont track meeting, which rounds off the first six months of the 2021-22 season. Gibbons has ridden 56 winners this season to be placed in the top 15 of the Australian jockeys premiership and seventh in the NSW premiership. On Saturday at Newcastle, he enjoyed an easy four-and-a-half-length victory on the Kris Lees-trained mare Galaxy Belle in the Benchmark 68 Handicap (1600 metres). Then in the final event, the Benchmark 68 handicap (1200m), Gibbons produced the ride of the day to land the promising Sinba the narrowest of wins. Galaxy Belle is raced by an Australian Bloodstock syndication and won three races on the trot in Queensland before heading to the spelling paddock in the spring. The mare finished down the track in an unsuitable 1400m event at Warwick Farm first-up three weeks ago. On Saturday, Gibbons allowed Galaxy Belle to settle at the tail of the small field and she came with a booming finish down the straight. Leading Sydney trainer Gerald Ryan, who trains in partnership with Sterling Alexiou, has always had a huge opinion of three-year-old Sinba. Sinba bolted in on debut at Newcastle in May before being placed as an odds-on favourite at Gosford. After a creditable fourth at Rosehill in June, Ryan sent the horse to the spelling paddock. First-up on Saturday, the gelding was an amazing drifter in betting around the country - $2.40 to $4.40. Sinba has no early speed and Gibbons was instructed to be patient and allow the hard-finishing galloper to let him find his feet and unleash in the straight. Last at the 400m, the potential group winner needed every centimetre of the long Newcastle straight to win by a nose. "He is a nice horse, this bloke, and that was a super performance," Ryan said on Saturday. "After he won here in May, I was confident he could go to the Brisbane winter carnival for the group 1 JJ Atkins. However, we decided to spell him. "Sinba will benefit plenty from the day's run and will have his next start on the Kensington track in three weeks. One of the senior jockeys was to ride the horse today but he took another ride. I was so happy to be able to book Dylan as he is such a good young rider and his two-kilogram claim is gold." Newcastle trainer Jason Deamer was successful in the NZ Bloodstock Benchmark 64 handicap (1850m) with Lovetheinvasion. Former Newcastle jockey Blake Spriggs also rode two winners on the day.

